CMPD shares how often it uses helicopter to follow suspects

You’ve seen cars weaving through traffic, speeding down interstates and neighborhood streets time and time again on Channel 9. They put other drivers at risk, all while trying to elude police.

Now, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is breaking down how often it uses its helicopter to follow suspects who take off from traffic stops.

They released statistics Thursday showing between August 2021 and August 2022, the chopper followed 101 vehicles, resulting in 68 arrests. The chopper also assisted in 71 pursuits on the ground, ending in 52 arrests.

You may remember a nearly three-hour long chase across Charlotte in July 2022. The suspect involved was in a stolen car and caused several crashes, and Chopper 9 was overhead as he stole two more cars.

Following that pursuit, many asked Channel 9 why CMPD didn’t intervene sooner . The department said its policy is among the most stringent in the country, and that officers can only pursue drivers for crimes deemed “dangerous to life.” Those include homicides, shootings, armed robberies, burglaries, and carjackings, but not car thefts.

In July’s case, investigators told Channel 9 that the first three vehicles in the chase were only considered stolen property. The chase began when the suspect stole the fourth car because officers weren’t sure if there were any passengers inside.

On Thursday, CMPD said that they also take other factors into consideration before pursuing suspects, like pedestrian traffic, and whether the risk to the public outweighs the need to catch the suspect.

Just two weeks ago, witnesses told Channel 9 they spotted officers with their lights on speeding after a driver through South End . CMPD said the suspect in that incident refused to pull over for police and ended up crashing near the Rail Trail, hitting another driver. Witnesses said dozens of people were out enjoying the evening.

However, CMPD said they did not initiate a pursuit, and said the department’s helicopter only monitored the suspect.

Channel 9 is asking why CMPD didn’t consider that incident a pursuit.

