Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to 2019 murder of Heidi Broussard

Friend of Austin mom found dead charged with kidnapping 03:24

Texas prosecutors announced that Magen Fieramusca pled guilty to the 2019 murder of Heidi Broussard , who was found strangled a week after she and her 3-week-old daughter Margot disappeared.

Fieramusca, who waived her right to appeal, was sentenced to 55 years in prison, Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are hopeful that this outcome will bring some closure to the Broussard and Carey families and help them continue their healing process," Garza said. "This outcome will save the families from having to endure the difficult post-conviction litigation process."

Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot, left. Magen Fieramusca, right.

Fieramusca, 37, was a close friend of Broussard, 33, for more than 20 years. Authorities said that Fieramusca acted like she was expecting a child at the same time as Broussard as part of a plot to kidnap her baby .

According to an arrest affidavit, Fieramusca abducted Broussard in Austin on Dec. 12, 2019 and packed her into a black duffel. Broussard's body was later found in the trunk of Fieramusca's car. Her child was found alive and was reunited with her family.

Broussard was also the mother of an older child.