Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
Pro Football Focus reveals free agent Detroit Lions should pursue
The Detroit Lions will be looking to improve their secondary before the 2023 season begins, and you can bet they will add a couple of cornerbacks between free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus recently published an article where they look at one defensive player that each NFL team should consider in free agency. For Detroit, cornerback Cameron Sutton is suggested as a good fit.
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
Amon-Ra St. Brown wins ‘Best Catch’ competition at Pro Bowl Games [Video]
Following another outstanding season with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young career. On Sunday, St. Brown participated in the finals of the Best Catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and as you are about to see, he ended up winning the whole darn thing with a pair of creative catches.
MLive.com
Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
Detroit Lions: Predicting DJ Chark’s next contract
Following the 2021 season, it was clear that the Detroit Lions needed to add a playmaker to their wide receiver group. Despite an extremely impressive rookie performance by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team was looking for a player who could stretch the field for QB Jared Goff and take their offense to the next level. During the free agency period, the Lions signed a talented, but often injured receiver, DJ Chark, to a one-year, $10 million “prove-it” deal. Although Chark initially struggled with injuries and had a slow start, he eventually became a standout player for the Lions' offense in 2022. Now, the question is, will he be back with the team in 2023?
Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals make decision on Lions DC Aaron Glenn
According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals have eliminated several head coaching prospects. The three known remaining candidates are Brian Flores (Steelers assistant coach), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been informed and remains under contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator) and Brian Callahan (Bengals offensive coordinator) have been ruled out, but are still being considered for other positions.
Duce Staley Leaves Detroit Lions for Carolina Panthers Coaching Staff
Please watch the video above. DSN News Desk: Duce Staley's Move to Carolina Panthers. Eric Vincent: Duce Staley Leaves Detroit Lions for Carolina Panthers Coaching Staff: What's good, Detroit Sports Nation? I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thank you for tuning in. We appreciate your time and support as some pretty significant news just dropped in here on the news desk. Duce Staley, the assistant running back coach for the Detroit Lions has opted to leave Detroit and is now joining the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich, the newly hired coach for the Panthers to join his staff, as I believe they're running back coach.
Calvin Johnson’s Unjust Treatment By The Detroit Lions
Note: This show is produced for visual effect and designed to be seen and heard. It is mostly conversational in nature. If you are able, we strongly encourage you to watch the video or download the Podcast, which includes emotion and emphasis that's not on the page. Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding video or podcast before quoting in print or commenting about errors.
Jared Goff gives Derek Carr advice about being traded
When Derek Carr signed a 3-year, $121.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, which included a $7.5 million signing bonus and over $65 million in guaranteed money, he probably never imagined that he would be traded following the 2022 season. Well, barring a completely unexpected turn of events, whether it be via a trade or free agency, Carr will not be a member of the Raiders by the time the 2023 season kicks off. During Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff gave Carr some advice about being traded.
Top 10 Super Bowls of All-Time
Welcome to Super Bowl week! This coming Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. As it stands, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs, and many expect a tight battle that will come down to the final possession of the game. Today, we will take a look at the Top 10 Super Bowls of all time. Do you think this year's Super Bowl will eventually make the list?
Detroit Sports Top 5 under 25 for 2023
We have certainly had some great players throughout the history of Detroit Sports, but, who are the current youngsters on the Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Lions who will eventually go down in the history books as some of the all-time greats in Detroit history? While browsing Twitter, I came across a tweet from Jim Costa of 97.1 The Ticket, and he asked his followers to list their “Detroit Top 5 under 25”.
Wolverine TV: Where Michigan stands with legacy WR recruit Channing Goodwin
Michigan wrapped up its 2023 class on National Signing Day this week and is now turning the page to the 2024 recruiting class. One of Michigan’s top priorities on the offensive side of the ball for next cycle is three-star Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day wide receiver Channing Goodwin, the son of former U-M offensive lineman Jonathan Goodwin.
Browns DE Myles Garrett suffers injury at Pro Bowl Games
When I turned on the Pro Bowl Games earlier in the week, the thought went through my head that I really hope one of our Detroit Lions players does not suffer an injury doing something crazy. Well, it appears as if the four Lions players who participated are good to go but the same cannot be said for Cleveland Browns DE, Myles Garrett. According to Tom Pelissero, Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today's games. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative.
Detroit Lions’ Dilemma: Should They Draft RB Bijan Robinson at No. 18?
When it comes to selecting a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft, I have always been 100% against the Detroit Lions taking that route. After all, it is a passing league, and I have always believed that if you have a solid offensive line, a productive running back could be taking on Day 2 or even Day 3 at a much cheaper rate. That being said, there will be a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft who I believe is going to be a perennial Pro Bowl player, and GM Brad Holmes may just think he is too good to pass up. That player is Bijan Robinson out of Texas.
Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
