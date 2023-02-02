ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

St. Louis represented on both Super Bowl squads, more so for Chiefs

ST. LOUIS – For some football fans, the next best thing to their city’s team winning the Super Bowl title is someone from their hometown winning the Super Bowl. Regardless who wins Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, at least one St. Louis-area product will end up with a ring. Both teams roster at least one player from the St. Louis region.
