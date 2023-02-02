Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Cage Match
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to collide inside a steel cage on RAW Is XXX but that match never happened. Instead, Damage CTRL assaulted Lynch for a minute or so, further taking the rivalry a notch up. This past week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was brought into the feud between Lynch and Bayley when the latter declared that the former Universal champion only married The Man because she was pregnant.
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Randy Orton Resurfaces Amidst WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Lacey Evans Claps Back After Fan Calls Her Baby Ugly
Lacey Evans might be a heel on WWE television as her character sees yet another change, but she’s also a married family-woman in real life. The former U.S. Marine was a mother prior to entering WWE, but she also took a hiatus in recent memory to have her second child. That baby is the subject of this story, because the Lady of WWE had something to say about a savage fan calling her baby “ugly.”
What Happened With The Bloodline After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
Sami Zayn made headlines after he turned on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. The ramifications of his actions were finally displayed for the whole world to see and a subsequent title match was confirmed. The Bloodline also competed in a match after Smackdown went off the air. Sami Zayn...
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
WWE Nixes The Bloodline From Roman Reigns’ New Merchandise
Roman Reigns’ heel turn in 2020 kickstarted after The Tribal Chief formed an unlikely alliance with Paul Heyman. Reigns brought The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa into the fold as well. It seems that Roman may be returning to his solo roots sooner than later. WWE dropped brand...
Cody Rhodes Gets Big Props For Leaving WWE On His Own Terms
Cody Rhodes has surprised the pro wrestling world a couple of times in his career. Leaving WWE and helping Tony Khan start up AEW was something that few fans saw coming. Even more surprising was when he left AEW to make his return to WWE. Those moves caused a lot of attention, and also drew praise.
Bray Wyatt Shares Photo Of His Own Broken Finger After Dijak’s Nasty Injury
The highly anticipated return of Bray Wyatt to WWE has ignited excitement among fans with his fiery feud against LA Knight. With a reputation for being unpredictable, Bray Wyatt continues to captivate audiences with his thrill-inducing antics. He also suffered injuries in the past and decided to show off his own broken finger after Dijak’s nasty injury.
Seth Rollins Says Reality Show With Becky Lynch Would Drive Him Insane
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are two of the biggest Superstars in the history of WWE. Both of them have captured their respective world titles on numerous occasions and have even worked together in the past. That being said, Seth Rollins really isn’t open to the idea of being on a reality show with his wife Becky Lynch.
Vince McMahon Slammed Kevin Dunn For Using Offensive Slur About Hornswoggle
Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle was one of the mainstays of WWE television during the mid to late 2000s. He was used largely used as a comedy act and that never changed. That being said, Vince McMahon defended Hornswoggle in a big way against Kevin Dunn. Vince McMahon elicits mixed reactions...
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
Sonya Deville Shows Nasty Cut From Recent WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville honed her craft in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she used her mixed martial arts background to effectively dismantle her opponents. She received her main roster call-up and the rest was history. Sonya Deville recently squared off against Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a triple...
The Usos Will Have Trouble Making WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
