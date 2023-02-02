Read full article on original website
Enough BS
2d ago
I don't understand how the FBI got involved so fast and found her? What about the rest of the missing?
8
AmericaFirst
2d ago
Social media is a death trap for kids and teens..luckily this girl made it alive..
11
Nicky
3d ago
Yea it was to bad everyone else couldn’t be found that fast 💯
8
