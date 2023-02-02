ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia House passes amended budget with cash for tax breaks

By JEFF AMY
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KlEP_0kabcyii00

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Thursday approved money for a $1 billion property tax break and $1 billion income tax break as part of a plan to amend this year’s budget to spend another $2.4 billion in projected revenue.

The Republican-controlled House voted 170-1 on Thursday to approve House Bill 18 , sending it to the Senate for more debate.

Gov. Brian Kemp now calls for spending $32.6 billion in state tax money in the budget ending June 30, up 7.3% from what the Republican originally projected last year. Including federal and other money, total spending would rise to $61.6 billion.

The House spending plan also would shift $100 million into employee health insurance to ease a steep health insurance premium increase for public school districts. It would spend $14.5 million to give one-time $250 bonus payments to 55,000 retired state employees.

“With the additional funds that are being recognized in this budget, the House joins the governor in the wise use of tax dollars with one-time needed investments in technology and capital projects, safety and security projects, economic development projects as well as human capital investment,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican.

Most additional money would fund a second $1 billion round of state income tax rebates , which would give taxpayers between $250 and $500 back. It would also pay for the property tax rebates, which Kemp says would give the typical homeowner about $500. Both breaks need separate legislative approval.

School districts have to pay health insurance premiums for employees who don’t hold teaching certificates, such as custodians, bus drivers, classroom aides and cafeteria workers. The State Health Benefit Plan had planned to increase premiums by 67% in January 2024, raising the amount charged per employee per month from $945 to $1,580, a total increase projected at $457 million a year. The House plan would now stretch that increase out over three years. The state will spend $846 million a year to cover the increase for certified employees including teachers. The premiums that employees directly pay wouldn’t change.

House members rejected Kemp’s plan to provide $25 million in grants to school systems to help children make up for missed learning, instead adding that money to what Kemp already proposes spending on school security grants. Shifting that and some other cash into security grants would provide $60,000 per school.

The budget also shifts $1.1 billion from the state’s $6.6 billion in surplus cash to the state Department of Transportation. That money will replenish road-building accounts after the state suspended gasoline and diesel taxes for 10 months.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
orangeandbluepress.com

Increased Mid-Year Budget with $1 Billion Property Tax Break Approved

The Georgia House approved its proposed amended fiscal year spending plan through June 30, adding billions in new spending after another massive tax revenue surplus. House Bill 18 is a $32.6 billion budget that would increase spending by nearly $2.4 billion, or 8%, over last year’s budget and uses a billion dollars of the record $6.6 billion surplus to provide homeowners with a one-time additional homestead exemption of $18,000. Gov. Brian Kemp stated that the exemption should result in an average savings of $500. Another $1.1 billion from the surplus will be used to supplement transportation funding following a 10-month gas tax suspension to combat inflation.
GEORGIA STATE
Aneka Duncan

Tax rebate payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

A tax rebate of up $500 will be going out to millions of Americans. The state of Georgia has a $6.6 billion budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of this to fund these one time payments. Georgia's state house pass the plan in a 170-1 vote. It is now up for further debate by the state Senate. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt diapers from sales tax

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents of young children know this all too well. Infants go through dozens of diapers a week, which can quickly add up. In Georgia, an average monthly supply of diapers costs about $80, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. But relief could be...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia residents back big changes: Medicaid expansion and better schools

A new poll out Friday shows Georgians support using some of the state’s record surplus to improve social services by expanding Medicaid and increasing funding for education. The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI), a left-leaning think tank in Atlanta, commissioned the poll of 1,099 Georgians through the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients

For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state. The state’s Open […] The post Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage, workforce development

(The Center Square) — A new National Federation of Independent Business report shows that Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage and workforce development, the group’s state director says. The report found that more than half (57%) of business owners reported hiring or attempting to hire in January. Most (91%) reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they wanted to fill. "Our members say they are really struggling...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

New Georgia bill wants to hold irresponsible gun owners to account

Democrats in the Georgia General Assembly have drafted a new bill that aims to keep your guns out of criminals' hands. “My frustration is the fact that there is absolutely no bipartisan discussion and that gun violence is at an all-time high,” Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver told WJCL 22 News.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia tornado victims can apply for FEMA assistance until March 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Renters, students, and homeowners with tornado damage in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. According to a release, the initial rental grant is for a one or two-month period and can be reviewed for...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. lawmakers consider mandating body cameras for police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New legislation could make body cameras a must for every officer in Georgia. Just weeks ago, a state trooper shot Manuel Teran, who was protesting the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Teran died. The Georgia State Patrol says Teran fired first. Members of...
GEORGIA STATE
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Georgia Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax Fraud Charges

The Albany Herald, Ga. (TNS) A Columbus, GA-based tax preparer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that she submitted false claims for tax credits for her clients and also failed to pay her own personal taxes. Nadine Word, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of aiding and...
COLUMBUS, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy