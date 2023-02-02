Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
KELOLAND TV
Legislative Coffee sessions kick off at Southeast Tech
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –The first of three Legislative Coffee sessions in Sioux Falls took place this morning at Southeast Tech. Lawmakers from Minnehaha and Lincoln County gathered at the Hub to hear thoughts and questions from attendees. Several topics brought forward by the audience included education, voting rights,...
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
KELOLAND TV
Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Augustana paving the way for acrobatics and tumbling in Midwest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Acrobatics and tumbling began as a competitive sport around 12 years ago and has been building across the country, and in Sioux Falls. Head Coach Kaelyn Cowan has been a part of the acrobatic and tumbling world for more than a decade. “I was...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
8-year-old Brookings boy in need of new heart after 6 open-heart surgeries
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — An 8-year-old boy in Brookings is in need of a new heart and has been approved to be on a transplant list at a hospital in Chicago. Camden Madsen is described by family as a very playful and funny boy. He was born with a...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Non-Profit, City Of Vermillion Join Forces To Create New Disc Golf Course
The Vermillion City Council learned last summer of efforts being undertaken by a newly-formed non-profit organization to create a new disc golf course at Cotton Park while, at the same time, bringing some much-needed improvements to the property. Helping to make this project a possibility is $25,000 the City of...
drgnews.com
Sports Scoreboard – Friday, February 3, 2023
Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39. Sioux Falls Jefferson 70, Sioux Falls Christian 66. Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 23. Sioux Falls 1 4, Oahe 3 (OT) Brandon Valley 4, Huron 1. Rushmore 8, Mitchell 2. Sioux Falls 2 3, Watertown 1. SD MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL. Winona State 74, Augustana 69.
KELOLAND TV
SportsZone Saturday: Rallying around a raider, Signing day, Fighting Wiener Dogs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A senior at Rutland High School is eager to get back on the court after medical complications sidelined him these past couple of weeks. We start our show this week with a look at Kadyn Gehrels’ recovery ahead and the fundraising effort the opposing team made in his honor.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Winterfest of Wheels’ draws record crowd for final show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Convention Center was filled with premium cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend for the annual Winterfest of Wheels. Along with the vehicles, there were vendors selling items such as neon signs, garage art and even car parts. This is the 15th and final year of the event.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
kccrradio.com
Price Sets All Time Threes Record, Governors Route Yankton
The Pierre Governors would use a 35-0 run to run through the Yankton Gazelles on Friday 59-18 as Remington Price becomes the all-time leader in made threes as a Pierre Governor. The Governors were slow to start but built a lead to 28-6 late in the first half and then...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects used gun, machete in Sioux Falls burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two occupants of an apartment were expecting a friend when they opened the door to three men they didn’t know. According to police, the two victims were attacked by all three men on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on the 6500 block of West Grove place. One suspect had a gun while another had a machete.
dakotanewsnow.com
MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MallWalk is back for it’s 29th annual Walk N Roll for Lifescape event on Saturday morning. Vonny Revell, Lifescape ambassador and MallWalk co-chair and Julie Gehm, Lifescape Foundation Director of Communications join Anndrea in the studio to discuss the event. The event...
