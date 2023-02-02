Car buyers flock to 2023 Portland International Auto Show
By Jeff Zurschmeide
Portland Tribune
3 days ago
The 2023 Portland International Auto Show opened to a large crowd on Thursday, Feb. 2. The show which runs through Sunday, is the second to be held after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the economy and the first without pandemic…
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What was intended to be another rally for Portland city workers on strike turned into a celebration Sunday as the union and city came to a tentative agreement. Starting Thursday, city workers have been striking for better pay. Will Tucker, a Portland Wastewater employee, said over...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating a collision in east Portland involving two vehicles that injured three people on Saturday, causing critical injuries to one. Traffic investigators said the vehicles collided on Southeast Stark Street at 146th Avenue just after 5 p.m. All three...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a comic book store in southeast Portland is frustrated after the third break-in in three weeks. John Thomas has owned Disk Heroes for 10 years, selling vintage comic books and an extensive variety of ‘Magic the Gathering’ cards, but the last three weeks have been the most difficult.
Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
City of Portland raises big questions about the I-5 Rose Quarter freeway widening project (translated). Last month was the deadline for comments on the supplemental environmental analysis for the proposed $1.45 billion I-5 Rose Quarter freeway widening project. Our friends at Bike Portland got a copy of the city’s comment...
In Portland, Oregon, we take our food trucks (commonly referred to as food carts) seriously. Whether permanent fixtures in local neighborhoods or trucks on the move, they provide a reliable go-to place for breakfast, lunch and dinner (and everything in between). With over 500 food trucks in the metro Portland area, I promise you’ll never go hungry.
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
About 40 minutes south of Portland, a little town called McMinnville is quietly becoming the center of hospitality for Oregon wine country. With old-growth trees, mountain views and a historic downtown area, it’s easy to see why visitors are drawn to this city as a home base while exploring the rolling vineyards that surround it. Its appeal is different when it’s your hometown — as it is mine. It might make me laugh that Third Street, the downtown area where I hung out as a high schooler, is now a destination for visitors from Portland, San Francisco and beyond. It’s also not the same place where I grew up, strictly speaking.
