The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. O’Leary-Collins brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, she has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.

MERCED, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO