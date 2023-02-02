ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Clovis, CA

With its diverse array of tourist attractions, Clovis can offer a worthwhile vacation!. Located in Fresno County, California, Clovis has gone from a simple freight stop to a bright, charming city. It had only been officially incorporated in 1912, but it was already a well-populated area for transportation. It’s home...
CLOVIS, CA
clovisroundup.com

Jake’s 9th Birthday Donation Drive for Valley Animal Center

February 2, 2023: For the entire month of February, Clovis Appliance in Old town Clovis is celebrating the very special 9th birthday of their resident Pawfessional Greeter, Jake the golden retriever. Jake’s birthday wish is to collect lots of essential pet-care items for the nonprofit animal shelter and veterinary clinic,...
CLOVIS, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced County Fair announces new Livestock Superintendent

The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. O’Leary-Collins brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, she has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
MERCED, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on lockdown again

February 6th, 2023: At the direction of Fresno PD, Clovis West High School and Fort Washington were again placed on lockdown at 9:30 AM Monday morning as another “spoofing threat” phone call, similar to the one placed on Friday afternoon, was received by a dispatch substation. Officers from...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Second Threat Forces Another Lockdown at Clovis West

Clovis West High School was on lockdown Monday morning for the second time in as many school days after Fresno Police received a phone call from a caller threatening a school shooting, Lt. Bill Dooley said. Dooley said police dispatchers received the call at 9:30 a.m. after it was forwarded...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

45th annual Crab Feed Saturday to fund this year's Rotary projects

Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed. Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser. “It’s...
HANFORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters

GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt

With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Deceased Male Found in Fresno River

OAKHURST — Around 5:30 pm on February 2, 2023, a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst after the driver made an illegal lane change and nearly caused a collision. During the enforcement stop,...
OAKHURST, CA

