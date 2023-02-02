Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Clovis, CA
With its diverse array of tourist attractions, Clovis can offer a worthwhile vacation!. Located in Fresno County, California, Clovis has gone from a simple freight stop to a bright, charming city. It had only been officially incorporated in 1912, but it was already a well-populated area for transportation. It’s home...
clovisroundup.com
Jake’s 9th Birthday Donation Drive for Valley Animal Center
February 2, 2023: For the entire month of February, Clovis Appliance in Old town Clovis is celebrating the very special 9th birthday of their resident Pawfessional Greeter, Jake the golden retriever. Jake’s birthday wish is to collect lots of essential pet-care items for the nonprofit animal shelter and veterinary clinic,...
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced County Fair announces new Livestock Superintendent
The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. O’Leary-Collins brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, she has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on lockdown again
February 6th, 2023: At the direction of Fresno PD, Clovis West High School and Fort Washington were again placed on lockdown at 9:30 AM Monday morning as another “spoofing threat” phone call, similar to the one placed on Friday afternoon, was received by a dispatch substation. Officers from...
Collected storm water offered to growers to recharge their farm land, farmers rush to prepare
Farmers say the extra water is a blessing, but now some are rushing to make sure they're ready to receive it.
First Hmong American mayor of major U.S. city celebrated in Fresno
Oakland mayor Sheng Thao, who is the first Hmong American mayor of a major U.S. city, visited the Central Valley this weekend.
GV Wire
Second Threat Forces Another Lockdown at Clovis West
Clovis West High School was on lockdown Monday morning for the second time in as many school days after Fresno Police received a phone call from a caller threatening a school shooting, Lt. Bill Dooley said. Dooley said police dispatchers received the call at 9:30 a.m. after it was forwarded...
GV Wire
The Fresno DA Blamed Newsom for a Police Death, but Facts Support Newsom’s Account
Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp blamed California Governor Newsom for the early release of Nathaniel Dixon, accused of killing police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in Selma. However, facts indicate that Smittcamp’s office made the decision that led to Dixon’s release under AB109, a California law aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.
KMJ
Fresno DA Charges Man with Murder After Victim of Beating in Clovis Dies
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The man arrested for the beating death of an elderly man has been formally charged with homicide. Clovis police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright beat the man on Dec. 30th in a parking lot at Clovis and Herndon Avenues while stealing his cell phone. Multiple 911...
Fresno introduces low or no-cost spay and neuter program for pets
Mayor Jerry Dyer to announce a partnership that will allow eligible residents in the City of Fresno to receive low or no-cost spay and neuter services for their pets.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Tulare County massacre suspect appears in court, second recovering after gunfight
One of two men arrested in the gang-related massacre of a Goshen family pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six counts of murder. Noah Beard, 25, through an attorney, also denied the special circumstance of multiple murders, which could result in the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Fellow defendant...
Hanford Sentinel
45th annual Crab Feed Saturday to fund this year's Rotary projects
Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed. Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser. “It’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters
GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
KMPH.com
Teen reported missing out of Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
KMPH.com
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
texasbreaking.com
Sheriff: Two gang members detained in California murders of six people in execution-style manner
According to the Tulare County sheriff, two gang members involved in the January killing of six people, including a newborn, at a residence connected to a rival group in central California were apprehended early on Friday. One of them was captured following a gun battle. Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was...
Hanford Sentinel
Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt
With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
sierranewsonline.com
Deceased Male Found in Fresno River
OAKHURST — Around 5:30 pm on February 2, 2023, a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst after the driver made an illegal lane change and nearly caused a collision. During the enforcement stop,...
‘There could have been crashes’: Fresno is counting the cost of a rise in sideshows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new influx of sideshows in Fresno has prompted the Fresno Police Department to warn residents about how dangerous the popular phenomenon can be. Department officials say they received as many as 15 calls about sideshows on Sunday alone. “They’re vehicle stunts, but it oftentimes results in them losing control of […]
