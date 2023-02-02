URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that Rutherford Dr. will be closed to through traffic for two weeks beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. The closure, between N. Beringer Circle and E. Beringer Circle, is so pavement can be removed and replaced in the area. The city said no through traffic will […]

URBANA, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO