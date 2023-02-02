ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Meta Platforms, Allegiant rise; Qorvo, Canada Goose fall

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kabXgbt00

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., up $35.65 to $188.77.

Facebook's owner reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and will spend up to $40 billion on its own stock.

Align Technology Inc., up $77.35 to $359.88.

The maker of Invisalign tooth-straighteners reported strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., down $22.63 to $295.50.

The supplier of oxygen, helium and other gases to hospitals and industry reported weak first-quarter financial results.

Qorvo Inc., down $6.56 to $106.97.

The North Carolina-based wireless technology supplier made a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.

Allegiant Travel Co., up $17.86 to $102.25.

The travel services company handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand.

E.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $8.78 to $67.29.

The Oakland, California-based cosmetics maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $5 to $51.72.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $5.84 to $18.81

The maker of luxury down-filled parkas missed analysts earnings and sales forecasts.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing.
Reuters

Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand.
TechCrunch

Dear founders, returning to the office is a numbers game

Toward the end of 2022, a number of entrepreneurs, some citing Elon Musk, told me that they’re bringing back an in-person work culture in the following year to help promote productivity and, in some cases, loyalty. One founder even told me over drinks and fancy snacks that they weren’t worried about losing talent — because those who leave just because there’s an in-person mandate weren’t truly mission-driven to begin with.
The Associated Press

Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT, Leading Cannabis Fintech

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (“ POSaBIT ” or the “ Company ”), the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005767/en/ “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the POSaBIT team,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/Co-Founder of the Company. “I have no doubt Chris will provide tremendous strategic support and insight as our organization continues to expand.”
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

Google, Apple, Amazon give investors reason to fret

Wall Street had its eyes Friday on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances. That included Apple Inc. The company posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.
WWD

Apple Reportedly to Retire Lead Industrial Design Role During Crucial Time

If fashion has an analogue in the consumer tech world, Apple would likely take that mantle. The history speaks for itself after years of popularizing entire device categories through the power of design — an ethos that made physical aesthetics as crucial as user experience. Now the company is ready to sunset the all-important industrial design chief position, after Evans Hankey vacates the role later this year, according to Bloomberg sources.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsBack to School VirtuallyInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in Paris Hankey, vice president of industrial design and one...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy