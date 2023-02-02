Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Binance Launches New Crypto Tax Reporting Tool for Certain Users
The new tool aims to help users understand their crypto tax liabilities on their profits and losses on Binance. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has launched a new tool dubbed Binance Tax to enable users to understand their crypto tax liabilities on up to 100,000 transactions. According to a...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Transfers $8.5M to Alameda Consolidation Address
The transfers from Bitfinex to Alameda’s consolidation address have raised questions about the relationship between both firms. Blockchain security firm PeckShield has disclosed a series of transfers from three addresses, including one from crypto exchange Bitfinex to Alameda Research’s consolidation wallet. According to Etherscan, the address labeled “Alameda...
cryptopotato.com
A16z Exerts Control Over Uniswap by Downvoting BNB Chain Deployment
The VC giant has used its overwhelming voting power in an attempt to quash a proposal by Uniswap governance. Crypto venture firm a16z has used its 15 million UNI token voting block to vote against a proposal that would use the Wormhole bridge for Uniswap V3 deployment on BNB Chain.
cryptopotato.com
Here’s the Next Support for XRP if $0.40 Fails (Ripple Price Analysis)
XRP’s price has not yet shown any significant strength as it continues its struggle to surpass a critical resistance level over recent weeks. Things are not looking much better against BTC, with a major support level getting broken to the downside. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. XRP/USDT Daily Chart. On...
cryptopotato.com
Core Scientific Hands Over 27K Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Pay off a Debt
Bankrupt BTC miner Core Scientific to give over 18% of its total rigs to NYDIG to erase its multi-million loan. The once-prominent bitcoin miner Core Scientific inked an agreement with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to hand over 27,403 of its mining machines and thus pay off an outstanding debt of $38.6 million.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Markets Lose $30B as Bitcoin Slipped to Weekly Lows (Market Watch)
Uniswap has lost the most value from the larger-cap alts after the recent a16z development. Bitcoin failed at $23,500 yesterday and dropped by almost $1,000 in the following hours to mark its lowest price point in about a week. Most altcoins are also in the red today, with UNI, AVAX,...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Firm StarkWare Partners With Chainlink to Boost StarkNet Adoption
StarkWare shook hands with Chainlink to encourage further development throughout its ecosystem. StarkWare – an Israeli company focused on Ethereum scaling – joined forces with the Web3 services platform – Chainlink – to expand development on StarkNet. The collaboration will also build an economic network between...
cryptopotato.com
SBF’s Holding Company Emergent Technologies Also Files for Bankruptcy
The company owned the disputed 56 million Robinhood shares that were seized earlier this year. The latest company in relation to the disgraced FTX founder to file for bankruptcy is the holding firm owned by him and Gary Wang – Emergent Fidelity Technologies. It’s headquartered in Antigua and Barbuda...
cryptopotato.com
Memecoins Explode Weekly: BabyDoge Soars 150%, SHIB Up 28% (Weekend Watch)
Today’s top performers are two of the most popular memecoins. Unlike some of the previous weekends since the start of the year, this one has been rather calm for bitcoin, which remains slightly above $23,000. Some altcoins, though, have performed more impressively, including OKB and a few memecoins. SHIB,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Taps 5-Month Highs, Fed Hikes Rates as Expected, Optimism (OP) Leads DeFi Rally: This Week’s Recap
Bitcoin topped $24K for the first time since August 2022 but retraced quickly. This happened as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates as expected. The past seven days saw the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increase by around $35 billion, and the industry continues to recover from the multitude of bankruptcies in 2022.
cryptopotato.com
Orion Protocol Hacked for $3 Million Through Reentrancy Attack
Another reentrancy bug gets targeted by hackers – but no users were exposed to the affected contract. Orion Protocol – a liquidity aggregator for both CeFi and DeFi exchanges – saw its core contract hacked on Thursday across both its Ethereum and Binance Smart Chains (BSC) deployments.
cryptopotato.com
Optimism (OP) Skyrockets to New ATH, Gains Over 40% Weekly
Optimism (OP) continues to be one of the best performers, charting yet another all-time high. Optimism continues to perform. The cryptocurrency just painted a fresh all-time high which, at this point, happens almost daily. This brings its total gains for the week to around 43%. Optimism continues to be one...
cryptopotato.com
Craig Wright’s Case Against Bitcoin Developers Headed to Full Trial
Tulip Trading’s allegations present a “serious issue to be tried,” according to the UK Court of Appeals. Tulip Trading – a Seychelles-based company founded by Craig Wright – has successfully brought its case against multiple Bitcoin developers to trial in the United Kingdom. Wright’s firm...
cryptopotato.com
StarkWare to Open Source Its Ethereum Scaling Solution
StarkWare revealed plans to open source its Ethereum scaling technology stack. StarkWare – a company focused on Ethereum scaling – will open-source its Zero-Knowledge (ZK) software. StarkWare announced today that it plans to open-source its STARK Prover – the engine that’s designed to generate cryptographic proofs that compress...
cryptopotato.com
Shiba Inu Explodes 11%, Bitcoin Stalls at $23K (Weekend Watch)
Shiba Inu and OKB are today’s top performers from the larger-cap alts. Bitcoin was quite volatile after the US Federal Reserve announced the latest interest rate hike, which ultimately resulted in tapping a new 5-month high. Since then, though, the asset has calmed at around $23,000. Several altcoins have...
Comments / 0