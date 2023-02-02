Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing
There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
NME
Madonna does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and pays tribute to Lady Gaga on TikTok
Madonna has joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The Queen of Pop is the latest celebrity to recreate the titular character’s dance from episode four of the TV show, set to Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’. The...
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
wegotthiscovered.com
Matthew McConaughey blames a fortune teller for one of his worst ever movies
Matthew McConaughey has had an absolutely stellar career which has seen him travel through science fiction, westerns, gritty dramas, and of course, absolutely horrendous romcoms. As one of his worst movies approaches its twentieth anniversary, he revealed why he even signed up for it in the first place. How to...
game-news24.com
In fact, the film episode 3 was “ruined” The last of us
HBO’s The Last of Us showed that video games work better when it spends an hour diving in a deep dive of something that only looked at or glossed over through the source material. The latest episode of the live-action adaptation of a nationally recognized documentary film series, Long Long Time, drew the most viewers and TV audiences.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bizarre cult horror flick from the director of ‘The Descent’ is finally on streaming
Neil Marshall has had an interesting career in horror, with his 2008 film The Descent leading to widespread acclaim for its masterful claustrophobic horror. But before he was sending a group of women into a cave to get blitzed by inbred cave people, he was having people fight mutant soldiers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shares his latest small screen recommendation, and it’s impossible to disagree
As well as being one of the most prolific authors on the planet and a true icon of the horror genre, Stephen King also happens to be an avid devourer of film, television, and literary content. The maestro of the macabre additionally has a sizeable online following who hang on...
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
Netflix viewers are praising 'hard watch' and 'realistic' emotional drama Four Good Days
Netflix viewers have been lavishing praise on a film they’ve discovered on the platform, and you can see what it’s about by watching the trailer in the video below. One of the first things that people seem to say about this film is that it’s a tough watch, and from the looks of things they are certainly right.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten
Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans go berserk after a highly anticipated Blumhouse feature finally presses play on filming
After casting Scream star Matthew Lillard and Hunger Games heartthrob Josh Hutcherson in leading roles, production company Blumhouse has generated a whirlwind of both buzz and anticipation for its Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation. Based on the ever-popular video game created by Scott Cawthon, the engaging narrative revolves around a band of homicidal animatronics that are even more deadly than initially imagined. With that said, franchise diehards are completely thrilled to learn that the project is now closer than ever before to hitting the big screen.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 4 Introduces Melanie Lynskey's Character
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1.] "If I'm taking you with me, there's some rules you gotta follow," Joel (Pedro Pascal) told Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to end episode 3 of The Last of Us. Rule one: no bringing up Tess (Anna Torv), ever. Rule two: Ellie doesn't tell anyone about her Infected bite mark or her immunity to the Cordyceps infection. Rule three: "You do what I say when I say it." Those rules just might save her life when Joel and Ellie encounter Kathleen (Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey).
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Viking Wolf on Netflix, A Moody Norwegian Thriller With An Appetite For Horror
Don’t expect a wild canine wearing a horned helmet. The Viking Wolf of this Netflix thriller-horror entry is more a figure from Scandinavian mythic tradition, that is until townspeople start getting ripped apart by an unseen force that leaves distinctive claw marks behind. And when the new police chief in town discovers a link between the violence and her daughter’s increasingly odd behavior, it’s time to bring in some reinforcements in the hope of solving the case. VIKING WOLF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: A veteran big city police officer moves with her children to a small town after a...
Pamela Anderson’s ex Kelly Slater reacts to ‘Baywatch’ star’s documentary
At least one of Pamela Anderson’s exes is happy with being mentioned in her Netflix documentary. “Congrats to you guys. Look forward to watching,” professional surfer Kelly Slater commented with a smiley face on photos from the premiere posted by Anderson’s son Brandon Lee. Slater, 50, met Anderson, 55, on the set of “Baywatch” in 1992 when he played a character named Jimmy Slade for 23 episodes. “He was my big love actually,” she said in “Pamela, a Love Story,” about Slater. “He was such a sweetheart to me and so good to me.” The “Barb Wire” star confessed that the two weren’t exactly...
intheknow.com
TikToker jokingly predicts how future grandkids will react to our current photos
A hilarious new TikTok is going viral for imagining what it would look like if our grandkids one day found photos of us taken during our “wild” youth. The clip is an edited version of a scene from Disney’s 2017 animated film Coco. In it, the character Miguel is overcome with emotion when he finds the missing piece of a black-and-white photograph. When he puts the torn piece back in place, he sees an image of his grandparents together in happier times, which instantly brings tears to his eyes.
startattle.com
The Strays (2023 movie) Thriller, Netflix, trailer, release date
A woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town. Startattle.com – The Strays 2023. Neve (Ashley Madekwe), who leads an idyllic life residing in the suburbs with her own loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school.
startattle.com
Evil Dead Rise (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Startattle.com – Evil Dead Rise 2023. Genre : Horror. Country : New Zealand...
netflixjunkie.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger Promises You Sculpted Muscles in 8 Weeks if You Follow His Blueprint to Cut
It is easy to watch YouTube workout videos and lose a few pounds here and there. In fact, you can even gain a few muscles if you keep at it and lift some weights. However, if you want to achieve the most desirable v shape, you need something more intense, like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Blueprint to Cut.
