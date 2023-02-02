ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: 74th annual Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 74th annual Senior Bowl game took place Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The National team beat the American team 27-10. The week featured a dozen Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama and Troy players. Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett, a McGill-Toolen alum, also played in the game.  South Alabama and Spanish Fort graduate […]
MOBILE, AL
bvmsports.com

Senior Bowl wrap-up: Winners and losers from the week in Mobile

Filed under: Senior Bowl wrap-up: Winners and losers from the week in Mobile Who were the biggest winners and losers from the Senior Bowl? By BlaineGrisak@bgrisakDTR Feb 4, 2023, 7:04pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Senior Bowl wrap-up: Winners and losers from…
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

16th annual Rosa Parks Breakfast held today

“We are never to be fearful of what we’re doing if we’re doing it right.”. That’s what the Rev. Cromwell Handy said to those gathered today at the 16th annual Rosa Parks Prayer Breakfast at Greater Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Atmore. The breakfast, sponsored by the...
ATMORE, AL
Catfish 100.1

What?! Baby Found In Tackle Box On Alabama Shore

It's not every day that you hear about a story like this. Authorities in Daphne, Alabama have confirmed that a man fishing located what seemed to be a tackle box in the sand at May Day Park. According to WKRG, Alan Nabors who found the box said:. “I was walking...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when ATV flips over on him

An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after he was trapped beneath an all-terrain vehicle. Charlie Wendell Zuber IV was killed after he reportedly tried to climb onto an ATV to stop the driver from leaving and the vehicle turned on and was flipped, trapping him under the vehicle. The...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
utv44.com

Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy