Atmore Advance
Blue Devils sweep Baldwin County Friday, ready for area tournament
Two Escambia County Blue Devils finished in double figures to help lead their team to a 63-60 victory over Baldwin County Feb. 3 on senior night. Senior Hakeem Johnson led with 27 points, and four rebounds; and Stephen Williams added a double double 16 points and 17 rebounds. In girls...
PHOTOS: 74th annual Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 74th annual Senior Bowl game took place Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The National team beat the American team 27-10. The week featured a dozen Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama and Troy players. Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett, a McGill-Toolen alum, also played in the game. South Alabama and Spanish Fort graduate […]
Senior Bowl’s Nelly concert caps big kick-off to Mardi Gras in Mobile
No, it was not hot out therre. Not by a long shot. Nonetheless rapper Nelly capped off an exceptional opening night to Mobile’s Mardi Gras season, as the Reese’s Senior Bowl amplified the festivities of 2023′s first downtown Carnival parade on Friday. The case might be made...
bvmsports.com
Senior Bowl wrap-up: Winners and losers from the week in Mobile
Filed under: Senior Bowl wrap-up: Winners and losers from the week in Mobile Who were the biggest winners and losers from the Senior Bowl? By BlaineGrisak@bgrisakDTR Feb 4, 2023, 7:04pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Senior Bowl wrap-up: Winners and losers from…
Mobile, other Ala. cities ranked some of the worst cities for singles
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which means couples everywhere are getting ready to spend a romantic day together. Singles may be looking for love and, according to WalletHub, Mobile is one of the worst places to do that. WalletHub created a list of over 180 cities across the U.S. and used 36 […]
Atmore Advance
16th annual Rosa Parks Breakfast held today
“We are never to be fearful of what we’re doing if we’re doing it right.”. That’s what the Rev. Cromwell Handy said to those gathered today at the 16th annual Rosa Parks Prayer Breakfast at Greater Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Atmore. The breakfast, sponsored by the...
What?! Baby Found In Tackle Box On Alabama Shore
It's not every day that you hear about a story like this. Authorities in Daphne, Alabama have confirmed that a man fishing located what seemed to be a tackle box in the sand at May Day Park. According to WKRG, Alan Nabors who found the box said:. “I was walking...
Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Alabama man killed when ATV flips over on him
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after he was trapped beneath an all-terrain vehicle. Charlie Wendell Zuber IV was killed after he reportedly tried to climb onto an ATV to stop the driver from leaving and the vehicle turned on and was flipped, trapping him under the vehicle. The...
Gulf Shores one of America’s ‘deadliest’ beaches: Report
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
utv44.com
Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
Bridge repair over I-10 in Baldwin Co. set for Feb. 8, could last a month: ALDOT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month. “ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
WEAR
Pensacola woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 53-year-old Pensacola woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the area of Lillian Highway and Bauer Road. Troopers say the woman's vehicle left the road and started driving on the shoulder. FHP...
