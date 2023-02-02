ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
MADERA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Tulare County Sheriff Reports Operation Nightmare Ends with Arrests in Goshen Massacre of 6 People Including a 10-Month-Old Baby (With Videos)

February 3, 2023 – The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported the following information. Video of full press conference is posted below. Today, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced the arrest of 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen and 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia for the heinous murders of six people, including a 10-month-old baby, on January 16th.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

15-Year-Old Arrested After North Merced Shooting

“On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Ave. and Brookdale Dr. in...
MERCED, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
delanonow.com

Slain Peace Officer

I recently attended the graduation of the 155th Law Enforcement Training Academy. Three of those graduates will be brought into the Delano Police Department. As I listened to the admonition given to these graduates, a statement was made that these individuals would often be in dangerous situations, facing evil. This...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
MADERA, CA
crimevoice.com

Fentanyl Overdose Investigation in Kings County Jail

Originally Published By: Kings County Sheriff’s Office. “On Monday, 01/23/23, at a approximately 0130 hours, KCSO Detectives responded to the Kings County Jail for an overdose investigation. Three Kings County inmates were exposed to a substance believed to be Fentanyl. During the course of the investigation, Detectives determined Brittany...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno receives grant for safer streets after deadly January

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is setting a high standard, calling for zero pedestrian fatalities after the city received 400,000 dollars to make the streets of Fresno safer. “For the last three years, we have seen a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths as well as cyclists that are killed in our roadways,” […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy