FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMPH.com
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
goldrushcam.com
Detectives with the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team Arrest Two Men and Recover Stolen Vehicle After Traffic Stop in Fresno
February 4, 2023 - Fresno – The Fresno Police Department reported the following information. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Detectives from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located a stolen truck being driven. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Clinton Avenue and Blythe Avenue.
goldrushcam.com
Tulare County Sheriff Reports Operation Nightmare Ends with Arrests in Goshen Massacre of 6 People Including a 10-Month-Old Baby (With Videos)
February 3, 2023 – The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported the following information. Video of full press conference is posted below. Today, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced the arrest of 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen and 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia for the heinous murders of six people, including a 10-month-old baby, on January 16th.
texasbreaking.com
Sheriff: Two gang members detained in California murders of six people in execution-style manner
According to the Tulare County sheriff, two gang members involved in the January killing of six people, including a newborn, at a residence connected to a rival group in central California were apprehended early on Friday. One of them was captured following a gun battle. Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was...
crimevoice.com
15-Year-Old Arrested After North Merced Shooting
“On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Ave. and Brookdale Dr. in...
goldrushcam.com
Gang Violence Suppression Unit in Merced Arrest Two Men with 9mm Polymer 80 Handguns and Fentanyl for Sale
February 3, 2023 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following information. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 2:51 P.M., the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested two men during a traffic stop with firearms and Fentanyl for sale. On February 2, 2023, at...
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting
VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded […]
Suspect accused of killing Selma police officer makes first court appearance
Nathaniel Dixon, the man accused of killing Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., made his first court appearance in a yellow jumpsuit on Friday.
delanonow.com
Slain Peace Officer
I recently attended the graduation of the 155th Law Enforcement Training Academy. Three of those graduates will be brought into the Delano Police Department. As I listened to the admonition given to these graduates, a statement was made that these individuals would often be in dangerous situations, facing evil. This...
KMPH.com
Man accused of smoking meth, entered school grounds arrested after struggle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he drove onto school grounds while smoking meth. According to Fresno Police, a driver who was not identified was parked in front of Gaston Middle School Thursday morning. A school resource officer asked the man to leave and...
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, February 4, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, February 4, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Overdose Investigation in Kings County Jail
Originally Published By: Kings County Sheriff’s Office. “On Monday, 01/23/23, at a approximately 0130 hours, KCSO Detectives responded to the Kings County Jail for an overdose investigation. Three Kings County inmates were exposed to a substance believed to be Fentanyl. During the course of the investigation, Detectives determined Brittany...
Fresno receives grant for safer streets after deadly January
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is setting a high standard, calling for zero pedestrian fatalities after the city received 400,000 dollars to make the streets of Fresno safer. “For the last three years, we have seen a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths as well as cyclists that are killed in our roadways,” […]
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.
Police officer reunites dog with owner after garage fire in Central Fresno
A Fresno police officer reunited a dog with its owner after a garage fire broke out in Central Fresno Friday night.
City of Madera seeing increase of fentanyl overdose calls in last few days, police say
The city of Madera is seeing an increase in overdose calls in the last few days according to police.
KMPH.com
Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
KMPH.com
Teen reported missing out of Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
