Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
Could Manchester City be stripped of Premier League titles?
Manchester City are currently being investigated by an independent commission related to more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules
Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow
The reasons for a Liverpool malaise that continued into today’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to a Wolves side are many and varied. An aging midfield, the hangover from last season’s quadruple chase, an inability to adjust without 2/3 of the original world-conquering front three, and a raft of injuries throughout the squad all provide an explanation in part for what has been a miserable season to date.
Paul Ince And Alex Rae On Reading’s Spirited Comeback Draw Against Watford
The Royals completed a second-half comeback at the Select Car Leasing Stadium against Watford on Saturday. Reading were 2-0 down, with it looking like it was going to be back-to-back league defeats, but a second-half comeback saw the Royals pick up an important point against The Hornets. Goals through Tom...
Why Erling Haaland holds Man City back in Premier League but boosts their Champions League hopes
The reason Erling Haaland has hampered Man City's Premier League title defence is the same as why he can still lead them to Champions League glory.
Man City's nightmare weekend on and off the pitch, Real Madrid lose again, Liverpool in free fall, more
Man City endured a difficult weekend on and off the pitch, Real Madrid lost again and Liverpool's free fall continued. Here's what you missed.
Editorial: A week of optimism, frustration, and immense resilience for Sunderland
When Dennis Cirkin went in where it hurts to head home Alex Pritchard’s inch-perfect cross on Saturday, it felt like a huge release of pressure at the end of a trying week. Cirkin took a fearful blow to the head for his trouble and was briefly knocked unconscious, but sometimes that’s what you must do in order to earn the rewards. Having fallen behind to a sloppy goal from Jake Cooper, the Lads rallied well, and having taken four points off Gary Rowett’s side this season, we can consider it a job well done.
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur host the current champions Manchester City today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just a little over a week since facing them at the Etihad Stadium. Spurs may be without Antonio Conte for the match after he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder. There were some reports that he might be ready for the touchline, but we’ll wait to see if he is ready to lead the squad. As for the match itself, Spurs are four points back of Newcastle United for the final Champions League spot while City are five points behind Arsenal, who finally dropped points yesterday against relegation-threatened Everton. Both clubs need all the points they can get for their respective seasons, so it should be a good one today.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Kane urged against move, Osimhen BATTLE, Casemiro ban LATEST, takeover updates
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Follow ALL of the latest updates below... With both Arsenal and Man City slipping up in the title race, and United winning against Crystal Palace - Red Devils fans might be thinking they're in the hunt for the Premier League. However, after...
BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations
The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a...
WATCH: Lauren James amazing goal to retake Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-1!
This goal is simply a work of beauty which words will fail to properly describe. Still, watch as Lauren James seamlessly takes on and beats several Tottenham players to take Chelsea back in the lead against Spurs.
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Gakpo, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain Added To Champions League Squad
With the January transfer window now officially closed, teams that advanced to the Champions League Round of 16 are finalizing the squads that will be eligible for the knockout stage. Due to the potential for new signings, departures, and injuries, clubs that advance past the group stage are able to make three changes to their named 25-player squad.
Kane sets record, Tottenham beats Man City
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains a house of horrors for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City following Spurs 1-0 win on Sunday, as Harry Kane made Premier League and Tottenham history in North London. It’s Spurs’ fifth-straight win over City at home, a stunning run for any team against three-peat chasing visitors....
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL
Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham - Match Report: Magpies battle for draw against much improved Hammers
Newcastle United went into this fixture knowing they would be without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes, a player who is nothing short of irreplaceable for Eddie Howe’s side. The issue forced a change in Howe’s plans. Joelinton had to drop deeper down the field opening a hole on the left wing. Enter Allan Saint-Maximin, coming in relief for the Brazilian.
Match Preview: Millwall v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(8th) Millwall v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out...
Liverpool Women 2-0 Reading Women: Match Report
Reading Women chalked up double digits with their 10th WSL defeat of the season, losing 2-0 away to Liverpool at Prenton Park. It was an afternoon, and first half, that started so well for the Royals with great energy, good pressure and such promise. However, Reading’s defensive frailties were once again exposed in a familiar tale of the season, conceding twice within a three-minute spell that saw the home team secure maximum points and a comfortable buffer from the relegation battle.
