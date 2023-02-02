ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow

The reasons for a Liverpool malaise that continued into today’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to a Wolves side are many and varied. An aging midfield, the hangover from last season’s quadruple chase, an inability to adjust without 2/3 of the original world-conquering front three, and a raft of injuries throughout the squad all provide an explanation in part for what has been a miserable season to date.
SB Nation

Paul Ince And Alex Rae On Reading’s Spirited Comeback Draw Against Watford

The Royals completed a second-half comeback at the Select Car Leasing Stadium against Watford on Saturday. Reading were 2-0 down, with it looking like it was going to be back-to-back league defeats, but a second-half comeback saw the Royals pick up an important point against The Hornets. Goals through Tom...
SB Nation

Editorial: A week of optimism, frustration, and immense resilience for Sunderland

When Dennis Cirkin went in where it hurts to head home Alex Pritchard’s inch-perfect cross on Saturday, it felt like a huge release of pressure at the end of a trying week. Cirkin took a fearful blow to the head for his trouble and was briefly knocked unconscious, but sometimes that’s what you must do in order to earn the rewards. Having fallen behind to a sloppy goal from Jake Cooper, the Lads rallied well, and having taken four points off Gary Rowett’s side this season, we can consider it a job well done.
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen

England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur host the current champions Manchester City today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just a little over a week since facing them at the Etihad Stadium. Spurs may be without Antonio Conte for the match after he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder. There were some reports that he might be ready for the touchline, but we’ll wait to see if he is ready to lead the squad. As for the match itself, Spurs are four points back of Newcastle United for the final Champions League spot while City are five points behind Arsenal, who finally dropped points yesterday against relegation-threatened Everton. Both clubs need all the points they can get for their respective seasons, so it should be a good one today.
SB Nation

BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations

The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a...
SB Nation

Gakpo, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain Added To Champions League Squad

With the January transfer window now officially closed, teams that advanced to the Champions League Round of 16 are finalizing the squads that will be eligible for the knockout stage. Due to the potential for new signings, departures, and injuries, clubs that advance past the group stage are able to make three changes to their named 25-player squad.
NBC Sports

Kane sets record, Tottenham beats Man City

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains a house of horrors for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City following Spurs 1-0 win on Sunday, as Harry Kane made Premier League and Tottenham history in North London. It’s Spurs’ fifth-straight win over City at home, a stunning run for any team against three-peat chasing visitors....
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL

Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
SB Nation

Newcastle 1-1 West Ham - Match Report: Magpies battle for draw against much improved Hammers

Newcastle United went into this fixture knowing they would be without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes, a player who is nothing short of irreplaceable for Eddie Howe’s side. The issue forced a change in Howe’s plans. Joelinton had to drop deeper down the field opening a hole on the left wing. Enter Allan Saint-Maximin, coming in relief for the Brazilian.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Millwall v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(8th) Millwall v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out...
SB Nation

Liverpool Women 2-0 Reading Women: Match Report

Reading Women chalked up double digits with their 10th WSL defeat of the season, losing 2-0 away to Liverpool at Prenton Park. It was an afternoon, and first half, that started so well for the Royals with great energy, good pressure and such promise. However, Reading’s defensive frailties were once again exposed in a familiar tale of the season, conceding twice within a three-minute spell that saw the home team secure maximum points and a comfortable buffer from the relegation battle.

