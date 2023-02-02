ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian Yatra is excited to perform with Rita Wilson at the Grammy Awards

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3wPZ_0kabSlCZ00

Sebastian Yatra is set to perform at the highly anticipated Grammy Awards with Rita Wilson ! The pair teamed up to record the track ‘Til You’re Home’ for Tom Hanks ’ new film ‘A Man Called Otto,’ and are now preparing to take the stage during the star-studded ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXww8_0kabSlCZ00 Sebastian Yatra/Instagram

The Colombian singer took to social media to share his excitement with his fans and followers, showing his appreciation for the celebrity couple. “Thank you for a wonderful night,” he wrote, tagging Rita and Tom in his post about Grammy week. “Crossing my fingers with the nomination and excited to sing tomorrow with Rita in Person of The Year!!!” in reference to his Grammy nomination for his album ‘DHARMA.’

Yatra had previously shared a video in which he can be seen working on the track with Rita in the studio. “Beyond honored to sing “Til You’re Home” alongside my friend Rita Wilson as the main soundtrack for ‘A Man Called Otto,’a heartwarming film starring the one and only Tom Hanks.”

“The story behind the film is heartwarming and moving and I was inspired to convey that emotion in this song. Overall, this project has been very inspiring and I’m proud to be a part of it,” the singer said about the movie.

“You are the best, Sebastian!” Rita commented on the post, while many of his celebrity friends congratulated him on the collaboration, including Juan Luis Guerra, who wrote, “Congratulations my dear friend!!! Beautiful duet!!! A big hug and blessings!!”

