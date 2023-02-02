ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwbchicago.com

Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly

Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive

Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking

CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
wbiw.com

Charges filed after officer-involved shooting in Munster

MUNSTER – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division have filed the following charges against Roy Viverette, the suspect involved in the Munster officer involved shooting that took place on February 1. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony. Criminal Recklessness-...
MUNSTER, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man dead after Near South Side LSD head-on car crash

CHICAGO — A man is dead after his car collided with a vehicle in the opposite lane on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Near South Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a crash near the 3300 block of South Lakeshore Drive round 4:24 a.m. where a red sedan traveling southbound drove […]
CHICAGO, IL
WREG

Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment. Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card. Regina Michalski’s body was discovered this week in […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight

CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for robbers who targeted rideshare drivers on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a warning late Friday about four rideshare drivers who were robbed or carjacked in one day.The robberies all happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Far South Side's West Pullman and Riverdale neighborhoods.Police said in each incident, the robbers instructed the rideshare drivers to drive them to a destination – at which point the robbers pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded their money or the car.The specific times and locations on Jan. 26 were:12700 block of South Sangamon Street, midnight.900 block of East 131st Street, 4:45 a.m.13200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, 8:23 a.m.600 block of East 131st Street, 3:50 p.m.The suspects are males between 17 and 25 years old.Anyone with information should call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
