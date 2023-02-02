Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
CPD believes same thief robbed 3 women at Loop parking garages over past 10 days
Chicago police have issued an alert about a thief who allegedly robbed three women in Loop parking garages in the last 10 days. The most recent robbery was Saturday at 3:15 in the afternoon in a parking garage near Washington and Wells Streets.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking
CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
Teen Girl Reported Missing From Burnside, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police have issued a new missing persons alert for a 13-year-old girl that has not been seen for more than a month. According to authorities, Zuvanta McBride was last seen on Jan. 4 in the 500 block of East 92nd Street. McBridge left a phone message with loved ones...
wbiw.com
Charges filed after officer-involved shooting in Munster
MUNSTER – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division have filed the following charges against Roy Viverette, the suspect involved in the Munster officer involved shooting that took place on February 1. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony. Criminal Recklessness-...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
Chicago crime: Woman carjacked at gunpoint in North Center, police say
A woman was sitting the driver's seat of her parked Maserati when four or five males approached her.
californiaexaminer.net
After Tyre Nichols’s Death, A Video Surfaced Showing A Chicago Police Officer Punching A Man In A Cell
Just days after the release of the contentious video depicting the beating Tyre Nichols endured at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police, a guy in Chicago was shown being brutally beaten by an arresting officer inside a holding cell. In 2019, Damien Stewart was stopped for a traffic violation and...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who offered to sell stolen car and dog back to owner for $350 gets 3-year sentence
Chicago — An eight-time felon who allegedly offered to sell a woman’s stolen car back to her — along with her pet Shih Tzu that was inside the vehicle — for $350 has been sentenced to prison. Officials said she got her car back, but her dog was never found.
Man dead after Near South Side LSD head-on car crash
CHICAGO — A man is dead after his car collided with a vehicle in the opposite lane on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Near South Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a crash near the 3300 block of South Lakeshore Drive round 4:24 a.m. where a red sedan traveling southbound drove […]
Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment. Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card. Regina Michalski’s body was discovered this week in […]
ABC7 Chicago
Autopsy conducted on woman found in freezer on NW Side; prosecutors say woman hid body for 2 years
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors released new, disturbing details about the woman who allegedly hid her mom's body in a freezer. The body may have been there for nearly two years. The medical examiner said they were finally able to conduct an autopsy Thursday, but the cause and manner of death are still pending.
cwbchicago.com
There have been 5 armed robberies since Christmas on this Chicago street corner, most recently on Saturday
Update: On Sunday, Chicago police issued a community alert about the robberies. According to CPD, a second robbery also occurred at the corner of 21st and Damen moments after the incident detailed in our story. That means there have been six robberies on the corner since Christmas, not five. Chicago...
Doc: Daughter collected rent for years after she put dead mother in freezer
CHICAGO — A daughter is accused of putting her mother inside a freezer about a week after she died in March 2021 in Chicago and still collecting rent money from tenants for years. According to bond information, Eva Bratcher is accused of putting her mother, Regina Michalski, 96, on March 4, 2021, inside a new […]
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight
CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
Police search for robbers who targeted rideshare drivers on Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a warning late Friday about four rideshare drivers who were robbed or carjacked in one day.The robberies all happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Far South Side's West Pullman and Riverdale neighborhoods.Police said in each incident, the robbers instructed the rideshare drivers to drive them to a destination – at which point the robbers pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded their money or the car.The specific times and locations on Jan. 26 were:12700 block of South Sangamon Street, midnight.900 block of East 131st Street, 4:45 a.m.13200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, 8:23 a.m.600 block of East 131st Street, 3:50 p.m.The suspects are males between 17 and 25 years old.Anyone with information should call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CPD Officers Caught on Video Attacking Man in Holding Cell Each Have Records of Alleged Misconduct
Two Chicago cops seen pummeling and subduing a man in a holding cell in newly released surveillance footage each have lengthy disciplinary misconduct records, according to a review of investigatory files. Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez and Sgt. Jerald Williams have both served suspensions in connection to the beating of Damien...
