Related
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday night on a several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James L. Hawkins, 44, was wanted on two felony Texas County warrants for driving while revoked and passing a bad check, felony Wright County warrant for failure to appear – passing bad check, misdemeanor Phelps County warrant for failing to appear – bad checks, misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.
KYTV
Lebanon, Mo. authorities find over 1,000 grams of meth, 12 grams of heroin in car, suspect arrested after foot pursuit
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - One man has been arrested after fleeing authorities and having meth and heroin in his car. According to the Lebanon Police Department, Saturday evening, multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to stop a car they believed was suspected of trafficking narcotics. Authorities say during the traffic stop,...
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday
A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
Lebanon Police seize 1600 grams of meth and 12 grams of heroin after foot pursuit
LEBANON, Mo. – The Lebanon Police Department seized large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin after a traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit. According to a press release on the Lebanon Police Department Facebook page, on February 4, members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Lebanon Police Department, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, […]
KTLO
Man accused of assaulting female in Caulfield
Randall Belt (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A man is accused of assaulting a female in the Caulfield area. Randall Belt is facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of deputies were dispatched last...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
houstonherald.com
High-speed pursuit that went through Texas County ends in arrest of suspect
A high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that passed through Texas County and involved several agencies ended with a crash at Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect was wanted in a West Plains robbery. The patrol assisted with the multi-jurisdictional pursuit starting in West Plains. The suspect, Samuel L. Houck...
KTTS
Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died
(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
houstonherald.com
Driver from Licking involved in crash south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A resident from Licking was involved in an accident Sunday morning south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said an eastbound 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Norma J. Harris, 72, of Newburg, was making a left turn and traveled into the path of a southbound 2006 Ford Ranger operated by Jason L. Coble, 40, of Licking.
houstonherald.com
Two dropped from lawsuit making jail allegations
Two have been dropped as defendants in a lawsuit filed late last year. Emily Dillon, a Greene County resident, filed the litigation late last year that she was coerced into sexual acts in the Texas County Jail by a former jailer. The lawsuit originally named the Texas County Sheriff’s Department,...
houstonherald.com
Deputy coroner appointed for Texas County
A deputy coroner has been named for Texas County. Brent Honeycutt, a life-long resident of Texas County, was named by Coroner Marie Lasater. Honeycutt has served on the Cabool Fire Department for over a decade, with 10 of those years as fire chief, a position he still holds. He has also served as a deputy for the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, both active and reserve.
houstonherald.com
One hurt in ATV accident
One person was injured Sunday afternoon when an ATV overturned on Highway AW about eight miles north of Roby. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a 2017 Honda Rancher driven by Kevin D. Hallmark, 39, of St. Robert, traveled off the roadway, overturned and ejected the occupants. Hallmark fled the scene and...
houstonherald.com
County coroner issues report for January
The Texas County coroner answered 34 calls in January, according to a report issued Saturday. In the community, there were 31 natural deaths, including cancer (8); stroke (4); heart attack (3); dementia (3); arrythmia (2); pneumonia (2); pulmonary embolism (1); congestive heart failure (1); epilepsy (1); heart failure (1); hemorrhage (1); influenza (1); kidney failure (1); spinal disease (1); and respiratory failure (1).
Kait 8
Vehicle discovered in White River
SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office received a message from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office about a possible vehicle found in the White River on Feb. 5 at 6:35 a.m. according to a social media post. Stone County authorities worked along with Arkansas Game Fish...
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
KYTV
Investigators say, Rolla, Mo., man failed to report woman’s death inside house for 3 days
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a Rolla, Mo., man failed to report the death of a woman in his house for three days. Prosecutors charged Brian Edwards Chambers, 61, with an abandonment of a corpse charge. Investigators say Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office on January 17, explaining a woman...
KYTV
Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.
kjluradio.com
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to St. James murder
An out-of-state drifter accused of a brutal Phelps County murder pleads guilty. Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney Brendon Fox says Josue Martinez, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, pleaded down Monday in the middle of jury selection. Martinez pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him, although he pleaded down from first to second-degree murder. He’ll be sentenced March 20.
KTLO
Charges filed against 2 area residents from counterfeiting investigation
Investigations continuing into counterfeit or fake currency being passed at multiple locations in Izard County. So far, charges have been filed against two individuals. The two men are identified as Mason Chism, whose last known address was in Baxter County, and Shaun Clair Bickford of Horseshoe Bend. According to Izard...
houstonherald.com
Woman seriously injured Thursday in Texas County accident, patrol says
A Texas County accident injured one late Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 2004 GMC Envoy driven by Diana L. Dawson, 67, of Mountain Grove, traveled off the left side of Hidden Valley Drive, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment and tree.
