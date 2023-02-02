A deputy coroner has been named for Texas County. Brent Honeycutt, a life-long resident of Texas County, was named by Coroner Marie Lasater. Honeycutt has served on the Cabool Fire Department for over a decade, with 10 of those years as fire chief, a position he still holds. He has also served as a deputy for the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, both active and reserve.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO