MIAMI - A month shy of 93, retired Marine Sgt. Allen Williams still jabs his punching bag in his living room. He began boxing when he was a teen after joining the Marine Corps. 'I fought Joe Lewis three times," Williams said. "I did pretty good, but I ended up on the canvas," he said with a grin. He and another man signed up for service together. 'I'm going down to the Marine Corps and I'm going to enlist in the Marines.' He was a white kid. So, we went down together and enlisted together, and from that day on, I never seen him...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO