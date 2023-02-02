ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Black History Month parade in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Music and dancing filled the streets of Delray Beach on Saturday. A Black History Month parade drew a number of marching bands down Atlantic Avenue. After the parade, people gathered for the Roots Cultural Festival. It's the first year of the event, and organizers...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Loggerhead Marinelife supports proposed state-wide balloon ban

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Balloons are already banned from being released or used as party decorations at beach parties in some areas across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Now, a Florida state lawmaker is proposing a state-wide balloon ban to reduce the amount of trash ending...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Montford Point Marines to receive Congressional Gold Medals in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - A month shy of 93, retired Marine Sgt. Allen Williams still jabs his punching bag in his living room. He began boxing when he was a teen after joining the Marine Corps. 'I fought Joe Lewis three times," Williams said. "I did pretty good, but I ended up on the canvas," he said with a grin. He and another man signed up for service together. 'I'm going down to the Marine Corps and I'm going to enlist in the Marines.' He was a white kid. So, we went down together and enlisted together, and from that day on, I never seen him...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike

Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone.  Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy