cbs12.com
Black History Month parade in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Music and dancing filled the streets of Delray Beach on Saturday. A Black History Month parade drew a number of marching bands down Atlantic Avenue. After the parade, people gathered for the Roots Cultural Festival. It's the first year of the event, and organizers...
cbs12.com
Loggerhead Marinelife supports proposed state-wide balloon ban
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Balloons are already banned from being released or used as party decorations at beach parties in some areas across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Now, a Florida state lawmaker is proposing a state-wide balloon ban to reduce the amount of trash ending...
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ Sizzles Up A Great Time for the Residents of Coral Springs
The new Coral Springs Police Chief utilized his skills behind the BBQ grill Saturday to “meat” community members and build relationships. “I love to BBQ in my spare time, which isn’t too often, unfortunately,” said Police Chief Brad McKeone. “This is a way for me to put a personal touch on an event and hopefully share some good food.”
sflcn.com
Rogers Taps Longtime powerhouse, Marlon Bolton, as Communications Director
BROWARD COUNTY — Newly elected Broward County Commissioner, Hazelle Rogers announced that Marlon Bolton has joined her staff as Communications Director. Bolton, who also serves as Vice Mayor for the City of Tamarac, will handle public relations and Communications strategies for Rogers. “I’m excited that Marlon will join my...
Montford Point Marines to receive Congressional Gold Medals in Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI - A month shy of 93, retired Marine Sgt. Allen Williams still jabs his punching bag in his living room. He began boxing when he was a teen after joining the Marine Corps. 'I fought Joe Lewis three times," Williams said. "I did pretty good, but I ended up on the canvas," he said with a grin. He and another man signed up for service together. 'I'm going down to the Marine Corps and I'm going to enlist in the Marines.' He was a white kid. So, we went down together and enlisted together, and from that day on, I never seen him...
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach police celebrates 'Tasha' Potter, city's first black female firefighter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is taking to social media to celebrate the city's first black female firefighter for Black History Month. Natasha Potter, known as 'Tasha,' began working for the city in 1980 at the City Clerk's Office. In 1984, she...
cbs12.com
Staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School accused of using 'obscene' language
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on leave after, the school said the employee used "highly offensive and obscene language" in the presence of students. On Feb. 3, a letter went out to parents, guardians, and staff from principal Lindsay...
Black history: Nine Palm Beach County sites, venues with significance to Black community
Black history is intricately woven into Palm Beach County's past. Here are just some of the sites and venues with historic significance to the Black community. Black History Month: Celebrate across Palm Beach County with music, film, festivals Food Editor: From ribs to rotis, Black-owned restaurant favorites to savor ...
cbs12.com
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina.
cbs12.com
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
cbs12.com
Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach community questions police chief: 'How do we know we're safe?'
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people crowded into a Delray Beach church Thursday night for a candid question and answer session with the city’s police chief. The event was planned as a direct response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police. Locals were...
Click10.com
Police: Tamarac man threatened Parkland-style killing against old high school crush, others
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Tamarac man Thursday after accusing him of threatening a woman he once had a crush on in high school. According to a Davie Police Department arrest report, the woman told police that Erick Christian Mendez, 32, made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school.
