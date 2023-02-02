ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence baseball sends 4 student athletes to the next level

By Kenny Hawkins
 3 days ago

Johnson City, TN — Congratulations to Providence Knights baseball players Tyler Simpson who signed with Piedmont University, Levi Hooven signed with SW Virginia CC, Lucas Belcher signed with Milligan and Caleb Cross signed with Catawba University.

