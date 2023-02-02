Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Aubameyang cut from Chelsea squad for Champions League
After Chelsea spent around $357 million during the January transfer window, manager Graham Potter was always going to have a job squeezing his new signings in. And on Friday Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became a high-profile casualty of that midseason shopping spree when he was cut from Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockout stages.
FOX Sports
Fernandez debut fizzles as Chelsea held by Fulham to 0-0
LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez's debut for Chelsea fizzled out as Fulham earned a worthy 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on Friday. Fernandez, the most expensive player in British soccer history, was largely kept subdued. Chelsea was left stranded in ninth and its indifferent form was extended to one win in six in the league.
CBS Sports
Sevilla vs. Barcelona live stream: La Liga prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds
Unbeaten in 10 consecutive La Liga matches, Barcelona are taking control of La Liga and getting better by the day under Xavi. Five points ahead of Real Madrid, Barca will expect nothing but a victory while hosting Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday. Their strength has been in a strong defense that has allowed only seven goals this season but Sevilla have also improved after Jorge Sampaoli took over in October.
NBC Sports
Enzo Fernandez impresses as Chelsea secure point vs Fulham
$360 million later, and mid-table Chelsea were able to secure a point in a 0-0 draw with European hopefuls Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Chelsea’s spending spree saw them sign eight new players to swell Graham Potter’s first-team squad to 30 players, including Enzo Fernandez, who arrived in west London as the most expensive signing in British football history ($129 million) on Tuesday. The Argentine midfield wasted no time and looked a cut above everyone else on the field as he made his Premier League debut with precious little time to train with his new club.
BBC
Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Lautaro Martinez scores only goal in San Siro
Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro. Second-placed Inter remain 13 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli, who won 3-0 at Spezia earlier in the day. Captain Martinez headed the only goal of the game from a corner by...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
FOX Sports
Giovanni Reyna, Jordan Pefok notch goals in Bundesliga action
A pair of American soccer players made a big impact in international soccer on Saturday, with Giovanni Reyna and Jordan Pefok both scoring goals to help their Bundesliga teams to victory. Pefok, who has made nine appearances for the USMNT — though he did not make the roster for the...
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham striker overtakes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer
Harry Kane says he has got "plenty of goals to come" after moving ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer. The England captain scored his 267th goal for Spurs in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City. Kane, 29, now wants to surpass Alan Shearer's all-time Premier...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
FOX Sports
Bayern beats Wolfsburg 4-2 to reclaim Bundesliga lead
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich held on despite Joshua Kimmich’s sending off to beat Wolfsburg 4-2 and return to the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday. Kimmich was sent off with his second yellow card in the 54th but Wolfsburg was unable to make its dominance count as the visitors delivered a lesson in efficiency.
FOX Sports
Barcelona exploits Madrid's stumble to open 8-point lead
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid's stumble to kick off the second half of the season with another win and enjoy its biggest lead so far at the top of the Spanish league. After Madrid's 1-0 loss at Mallorca, Barcelona extended its 10-game winning streak in...
FOX Sports
Messi's goal helps French leader PSG beat Toulouse 2-1
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday. The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf...
CBS Sports
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Leicester City: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
The Premier League is back in action this Saturday. Current Records: Leicester City 5-12-3; Aston Villa 8-8-4 Aston Villa's and Leicester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 22. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Villa is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City
Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.
BBC
Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton: Julia Olme snatches point for WSL strugglers
Brighton earned a potentially vital point at Aston Villa as they battle against relegation from the Women's Super League. The visitors handed Villa the lead when Kayleigh Green turned a cross into her own net on 32 minutes. However, they snatched a second-half equaliser through Julia Olme following a Villa...
CBS Sports
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United odds, picks, start time: Feb. 5, 2023 Premier League predictions, bets
Leeds United will take on Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are 4-3-3 at home, while Leeds United are 1-2-6 on the road. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-8 in that position. Those who like to bet on draws have to be loving them, as a $100 bet on a draw every game this season would place bettors $896.00 in the black. Nottingham Forest might be expected to win, but given they're only 1-2-1 when favored this could be anyone's game.
