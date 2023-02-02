TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect a chilly Saturday night with increasing cloud cover overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40's by Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Sunday, with a stray shower possible (though, the majority of the area will trend mostly dry!) High temperatures Sunday will climb to around 70°. There can be some breaks of sunshine throughout Sunday, and skies should clear by Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine and warmth will be here Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70's Monday and Tuesday. Morning low temperatures early this week will be in the mid 40's, then by midweek they'll be in the mid to upper 50's. Overall, we'll have a warm work week with cool mornings!

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO