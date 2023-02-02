Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
wtxl.com
Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (02/04/23)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect a chilly Saturday night with increasing cloud cover overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40's by Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Sunday, with a stray shower possible (though, the majority of the area will trend mostly dry!) High temperatures Sunday will climb to around 70°. There can be some breaks of sunshine throughout Sunday, and skies should clear by Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine and warmth will be here Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70's Monday and Tuesday. Morning low temperatures early this week will be in the mid 40's, then by midweek they'll be in the mid to upper 50's. Overall, we'll have a warm work week with cool mornings!
Athletes converge in Tallahassee for 48th Tallahassee Marathon
The Tallahassee Marathon was back Sunday morning and it was bigger than ever before. The course took runners all throughout the capital city.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
thefamuanonline.com
Mister FAMU, Armani Jones, runs for Mister HBCU
Since 2004, the Mister HBCU competition has highlighted dedicated and distinguished young men and this year was no different when FAMU’s own, Armani Jones graced the stage in hopes of becoming the 19th Mister HBCU. The competition took place on January 28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to...
Sheros: Annie Johnson
It was in her living room in Lake Jackson in 1998, where retired homemaker Annie Johnson says she heard the voice of God.
Local farmer purchasing hundreds of hens in face of sky-high egg prices
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The price of eggs at the supermarket is giving many folks sticker shock. In some places, the cost of a dozen eggs has more than tripled what it was a year ago. One Jackson County farmer is increasing his egg production to help out his community. Sonny Fortunato has been […]
mypanhandle.com
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Purple rain
Florida’s Old Capitol will be bathed in purple next week. Look for some purple rain to bathe Florida’s Old Capitol this coming week. The historic building will be showered with purple light on Tuesday evening to recognize the fight against Alzehimer’s disease in Florida. The old Capitol...
No. 1 Jake Weinberg visits Florida State for first time since committing to the Seminoles
Weinberg's first trip to Tallahassee since his pledge was a special one.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Auto Glass Opens in Tallahassee, Florida
Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of Auto Glass Now Tallahassee in Tallahassee, Fla. This state-of-the-art facility is the first Auto Glass Now to open in the Tallahassee market. The team celebrated the grand opening of the facility on Jan. 26. The event welcomed local business owners, members of the community and local insurance agents to take a tour of the newly renovated facility, enjoy food and beverage, and connect with one another. In addition, Tallahassee Commissioner Jaqueline Porter and members from the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce were in attendance to welcome the new business to the community.
Thomasville hosts 5th Black History parade
Black History Month celebrations were back in full swing Saturday as Thomasville rolled out its 5th Black History Parade in the city's downtown area.
fsunews.com
The SLC is the heart of student life at FSU
Going to a midnight film viewing is a bucket-list item for all FSU students, an event that is fully planned and organized by a student organization. The Student Life Cinema, or SLC, is located in the heart of FSU's campus and has been around for generations of FSU students, making it basically a campus tradition. The SLC has provided a myriad of on-campus events, ranging from their midnight film viewings, tabletop game nights, canvas painting events and super smash bros tournaments — the SLC truly has it all.
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee
Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces.
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
thefamuanonline.com
New housing portal
Florida A&M University housing applications for the 2023-2024 academic school year have opened for all returning students. As a returning student, these applications are nothing new. Or is it?. As students recently found out, a new housing portal system has been implemented. The housing portal has some new and updated...
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity to help others.
Tallahassee Fire Department called to structure fires early Sunday
The Tallahassee Fire Department was dispatched to two structure fires early Sunday in Tallahassee.
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
Comments / 0