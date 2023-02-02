ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thefamuanonline.com

Mister FAMU, Armani Jones, runs for Mister HBCU

Since 2004, the Mister HBCU competition has highlighted dedicated and distinguished young men and this year was no different when FAMU’s own, Armani Jones graced the stage in hopes of becoming the 19th Mister HBCU. The competition took place on January 28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida

Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WRAL News

Grimsley sophomore Bryce Davis adds Florida State offer

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive end Bryce Davis picked up an offer from Florida State on Friday. Davis announced his latest offer in a tweet. Davis stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and is grabbing attention from college across the country. As a sophomore, Davis recorded 92 tackles,...
GREENSBORO, NC
fsunews.com

The SLC is the heart of student life at FSU

Going to a midnight film viewing is a bucket-list item for all FSU students, an event that is fully planned and organized by a student organization. The Student Life Cinema, or SLC, is located in the heart of FSU's campus and has been around for generations of FSU students, making it basically a campus tradition. The SLC has provided a myriad of on-campus events, ranging from their midnight film viewings, tabletop game nights, canvas painting events and super smash bros tournaments — the SLC truly has it all.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Florida State men’s basketball players of all time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (BVM) – Through the years, the Florida State men’s basketball program has seen some special seasons. The Seminoles have made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Final Four in 1972, and making two Elite Eight runs in 1993 and 2018. Since Leonard Hamilton has been at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
keiseruniversity.edu

Keiser University Tallahassee student inspires young women as first female Gadsden County SWAT Team member

Keiser University student Stephanie Brown has had one goal for her future since she was a child. That goal is to make a difference in her community and keep people safe. “Ever since I was younger, I always wanted to be a homicide detective. I’ve always had this passion for law enforcement,” Brown said. “I enjoy helping people. I’ve always felt like, if I can make a difference in just one person’s life, then I’ve done something in life, I’ve accomplished something.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New housing portal

Florida A&M University housing applications for the 2023-2024 academic school year have opened for all returning students. As a returning student, these applications are nothing new. Or is it?. As students recently found out, a new housing portal system has been implemented. The housing portal has some new and updated...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
proclaimerscv.com

On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”

Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

