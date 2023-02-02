Read full article on original website
Related
thefamuanonline.com
Mister FAMU, Armani Jones, runs for Mister HBCU
Since 2004, the Mister HBCU competition has highlighted dedicated and distinguished young men and this year was no different when FAMU’s own, Armani Jones graced the stage in hopes of becoming the 19th Mister HBCU. The competition took place on January 28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to...
247Sports
College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida
Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
No. 1 Jake Weinberg visits Florida State for first time since committing to the Seminoles
Weinberg's first trip to Tallahassee since his pledge was a special one.
Grimsley sophomore Bryce Davis adds Florida State offer
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive end Bryce Davis picked up an offer from Florida State on Friday. Davis announced his latest offer in a tweet. Davis stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and is grabbing attention from college across the country. As a sophomore, Davis recorded 92 tackles,...
fsunews.com
The SLC is the heart of student life at FSU
Going to a midnight film viewing is a bucket-list item for all FSU students, an event that is fully planned and organized by a student organization. The Student Life Cinema, or SLC, is located in the heart of FSU's campus and has been around for generations of FSU students, making it basically a campus tradition. The SLC has provided a myriad of on-campus events, ranging from their midnight film viewings, tabletop game nights, canvas painting events and super smash bros tournaments — the SLC truly has it all.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Florida State men’s basketball players of all time
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (BVM) – Through the years, the Florida State men’s basketball program has seen some special seasons. The Seminoles have made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Final Four in 1972, and making two Elite Eight runs in 1993 and 2018. Since Leonard Hamilton has been at...
keiseruniversity.edu
Keiser University Tallahassee student inspires young women as first female Gadsden County SWAT Team member
Keiser University student Stephanie Brown has had one goal for her future since she was a child. That goal is to make a difference in her community and keep people safe. “Ever since I was younger, I always wanted to be a homicide detective. I’ve always had this passion for law enforcement,” Brown said. “I enjoy helping people. I’ve always felt like, if I can make a difference in just one person’s life, then I’ve done something in life, I’ve accomplished something.
thefamuanonline.com
New housing portal
Florida A&M University housing applications for the 2023-2024 academic school year have opened for all returning students. As a returning student, these applications are nothing new. Or is it?. As students recently found out, a new housing portal system has been implemented. The housing portal has some new and updated...
Sheros: Annie Johnson
It was in her living room in Lake Jackson in 1998, where retired homemaker Annie Johnson says she heard the voice of God.
Local businesses see impact of Tallahassee Marathon
On Sunday, nearly 1,300 people will lace up their sneakers to run through Tallahassee.
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee
Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces.
proclaimerscv.com
On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”
Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
Hanna: “That Material Should Not Have Been On That Bulletin Board”
After a story by Tallahassee Reports, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna told The Florida Standard that messages on a bulletin board at Rickards High School were removed because the content violated school board policy. TR first reported that Leon County Schools was investigating the legality of the contents of a bulletin board controlled by […]
mypanhandle.com
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
Local farmer purchasing hundreds of hens in face of sky-high egg prices
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The price of eggs at the supermarket is giving many folks sticker shock. In some places, the cost of a dozen eggs has more than tripled what it was a year ago. One Jackson County farmer is increasing his egg production to help out his community. Sonny Fortunato has been […]
Funeral for fallen Cairo Police officer Clarence "CJ" Williams held Saturday
The city of Cairo community honored the life of Cairo Police Department officer Clarence "CJ" Williams who died suddenly while on duty.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
Comments / 0