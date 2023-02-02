ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Experts: Pfizer tests on COVID vaccines, treatment in line with industry standards

By PHILIP MARCELO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQIjT_0kabOA1c00
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, The Associated Press reported on false claims that Pfizer has acknowledged it conducted risky “gain of function” research as part of its development of a vaccine and a separate medical treatment for COVID-19. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

CLAIM: Pfizer has acknowledged in a statement it conducted “gain of function” research as part of its development of a vaccine and a separate medical treatment for COVID-19. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Experts said nothing in a recent statement by the company suggests it’s conducting research designed to make COVID-19 more harmful, as some social media users claim. The company said the research was being done to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine and the antiviral medication Paxlovid against new COVID variants.

THE FACTS: A statement released Jan. 27 by Pfizer in response to allegations it was conducting risky “gain of function” research triggered another round of false speculation against one of the top makers of COVID vaccines.

“So Pfizer just admitted to gain of function research on the corona virus and that government agents forced them to keep it secret. Now how y’all feel about that? Awake yet?” wrote a Facebook user.

Gain of function refers to scientific experiments that give an organism a new property or enhances an existing one. In the case of a virus such as the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, that could involve making it more harmful, or giving it the ability to transmit to other species.

But the company said no such things in its statement, stressing that its vaccine-related experiments are undertaken only after a new variant has been identified by public health authorities.

“This research provides a way for us to rapidly assess the ability of an existing vaccine to induce antibodies that neutralize a newly identified variant of concern,” the company said. “We then make this data available through peer reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine whether a vaccine update is required.”

For research related to its antiviral medication Paxlovid, Pfizer said that “most” of the work is conducted using computer simulations or mutations of a non-infectious part of the virus.

“It is important to note that these studies are required by U.S. and global regulators for all antiviral products and are carried out by many companies and academic institutions in the U.S. and around the world,” the company said in its statement.

Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, said nothing in the statement suggests Pfizer is conducting research designed to “weaponize” COVID-19 or “increase its pathogenicity,” as some social media users claim.

“They might be undertaking virologic research to test the limits of their technologies knowing that through virus evolution some of these changes may occur naturally,” he wrote in an email. “From my view, this is very different from gain of function research.”

Benjamin Neuman, a virologist at Texas A&M University, agreed, though he concedes Pfizer’s statement is “written in a technical way” that could have been “made clearer for non-science readers.”

He said the company, based on its statement, is conducting experiments in response to changes made by the virus on its own, not from any changes researchers made to the virus.

“To be gain of function, the researcher needs to deliberately make a change, knowing that change makes the virus more dangerous, and the change must be something the virus could not reasonably do on its own,” Neuman wrote in an email. “Miss out any part of that definition, and it’s not gain of function. That’s a really high bar, and the last part is the key.”

He noted the company, in its statement, says it took an early version of the virus, and replaced the “spike protein” -- the component that allows the virus to easily infect human cells and replicate -- with the spike protein from the new variant.

“That’s a cleaner way of looking at the effect of the spike, because spike changes always come along with a sprinkling of other non-spike changes,” Neuman explained. “They kept all of the virus the same, except for the spike, so any difference in how the vaccines worked would be down to the spike.”

Albert Ko, who chairs the epidemiology department at the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, said the online claims amounted to “scare mongering” and echo similar claims about COVID-19 research at Boston University last year.

“Engineering the virus does not always mean gain of function research,” he said. “Vaccines are made this way, from taking pieces of one virus and placing it into another virus. It does not necessarily mean a high risk of creating a stronger, more dangerous virus.”

At the same time, he said, the company should disclose more information about the work, such as its internal approvals process and safety protocols, as well as the rationale for the experiment design.

A spokesperson for Pfizer declined to respond to requests for additional comment.

“The statement stands as our comment on the false allegations currently being made about vaccine research at Pfizer,” Amy Rose wrote in an email.

----

This story has been corrected to show that Baylor College of Medicine is located in Houston, not Waco.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 84

Power Guest
5d ago

Pfizer's Director of Research and Development for Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning, who appeared in the video from PROJECT VERITAS, seemed to have a different opinion

Reply(2)
40
Rhonda
5d ago

Don't forget that Pfizer's board includes a seasoned media guru.. now showing his value in trying to control the narrative to save the company's stock price.

Reply
31
cinders
5d ago

remember they are speaking of this particular drug only. they've already admitted to huge lies via the Pfizer Reports. I highly recommend reading those documents. it's eye opening the amount of deception that has occurred since 2020

Reply(6)
28
Related
MedicalXpress

Public health expert says annual COVID-19 vaccine will be an important disease prevention tool

The Biden administration intends for the COVID-19 public health emergency to end in May, while some lawmakers in Congress wish to end it immediately. The World Health Organization has declared we're on the verge of a turn for the better in the global pandemic crisis, which makes widespread vaccination crucial as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to set new standards for COVID-19 vaccines.
CBS News

COVID vaccine, treatments could go to private market this summer, official says

The supply of free treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 purchased by the federal government could end as soon as this summer, the White House's top pandemic official said Thursday, as the Biden administration prepares to transition the medicines to the private market."All I can say, because I literally don't know, we don't have the specific dates, is that it's going to happen sometime over the summer into early fall. And you'll see that transition and we'll kind of give people as much notice as we can possibly give," Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 Response Coordinator, told a webinar...
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Could the China ‘spy’ balloon be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites

A suspected Chinese spy ballon was traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.The official said the balloon – which China confirmed responsibility for – was still over the US but declined to say where it is now, Reuters said. Officials said steps had been taken...
MONTANA STATE
Fox17

CDC, FDA investigate possible link between updated Pfizer vax, stroke risk in 65+

(WXMI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have identified a potential safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Bivalent). The CDC has also emphasized that the data currently suggests...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
TheDailyBeast

Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It

The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Ars Technica

Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US

The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy