Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't consider the San Francisco 49ers as a potential trade destination .

During the live broadcast of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, on Thursday (February 2), Rodgers had a back-and-forth with commentator and former PGA golfer Colt Knost regarding reports of a possible trade away from the Packers.

"Got any news you want to share with us?" Knost asked.

"I'm not going to San Fran," Rodgers replied while smiling.

"You'd look great with a [Dallas] Cowboys star on your helmet," said Knost, who resides in the Dallas area.

On Tuesday (January 31), Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show .

"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting...I'm not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers said. "When I make up my mind one way or another then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, and everyone else will know at some point."

On Sunday (January 29), league sources told ESPN 's Adam Schefter that the Packers would prefer "to move on from" Rodgers amid reports of a potential offseason trade.

The Packers are also reportedly committed to finding a trade partner and had "their next plan ready to go" should Rodgers request a trade, according to NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero .

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.

The 49ers have a need at quarterback with rookie Brock Purdy expected to miss extended time due to a torn UCL he experienced in San Francisco's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy, who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took over at quarterback during his rookie season after starter Trey Lance suffered a torn ACL and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo -- who the team has publicly stated its intention to move on from this offseason -- experienced a broken foot.

Rodgers is a native of Northern California and attended the University of California, Berkley.

