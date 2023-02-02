Read full article on original website
Niner Times
UNC Charlotte’s North Carolina Student Legislature is looking for new members
The UNC Charlotte branch of the North Carolina Student Legislature (NCSL) is looking for new members to join them in the spring 2023 semester and all upcoming semesters. NCSL is an organization for students interested in politics, law and legal procedure. Students may use NCSL to engage in and learn about the institutions and customs that govern North Carolina and the United States.
Niner Times
New regional library coming to University City
University City will welcome a new library in spring 2025. The Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously on Oct. 6, 2022, to approve the development. Approved county funding will go towards the venture. Residents can expect a 35,000-square-foot two-story building including rooms for youth programs, studying and meetings, a pre-teen and teen area, drive-through returns and other services.
Niner Times
Author Connie Williams hosts civil rights discussion at UNC Charlotte
A discussion of Connie Williams' civil rights biography, "Audacity: Story of a Legendary Hero," was held on Feb. 1 in Atkins Library. Formerly a lecturer of rhetoric and composition at UNC Charlotte, Williams is locally known in the Charlotte area for her poetry and novels. Her newest book details the life of her cousin, Robert F. Williams, a civil rights leader from Monroe, N.C., who advocated for Black power a decade before the mainstream movement of the 1960s.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
Niner Times
Opinion: Gentrification must be replaced with equitable urban development
Gentrification is the process of a low-income area being overtaken by the renovations of wealthy businesses and properties. This process must be stopped and replaced with more equitable methods of urban development. Urban gentrification often displaces communities of color. For example, in the Charlotte neighborhood Brooklyn, over 900 families lost...
Charlotte among the biggest US winners for job growth in 2022
Cities in the South and the Midwest were the big winners in 2022 job growth, while the West Coast is falling behind
iredellfreenews.com
Upcoming re-entry simulation to shed light on challenges recently incarcerated individuals face
Leadership Statesville is sponsoring an Incarceration Re-entry Simulation on Thursday, March 2, at the Statesville Fitness Center. Pre-registration is required for this event, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Seats are limited. The goal of this simulation is for attendees to gain an understanding of the significant obstacles faced...
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Community Black History Celebration set for February 11 at the Unity Center
The Statesville Community Black History Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, at the Unity Center. There will be several presentations, recitals, dancing, singing, a dramatization and an African Fashion Show. The program is sponsored by Statesville Branch NAACP #5454, City Community Planning Committee, Juneteenth Committee, several faith-based organizations and Iredell-Statesville Schools.
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities unveil new housing program
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities launched a new housing and health program on Feb. 1.
9 Investigates: CMS identifies thousands of families experiencing homelessness; offers support
The number of students experiencing homelessness in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is growing by the month.
Gastonia receives $15,000 grant from Dominion Energy for farm-to-table project
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia's Keep Gastonia Beautiful program has been given a $15,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The grant will be used for a farm-to-table community project that connects local farmers with communities facing food insecurity. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. this week could be seen passing by near Charlotte on Saturday, alarming, as well as piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was […]
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte to vote on proposed I-77 toll-lane expansion study
The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) will be voting Feb. 15 on a proposed study which will utilize managed lanes on Interstate 77. The study conceptualizes several methods to improve highway transportation on I-77 running from Charlotte into South Carolina, one of which includes additional tolls. CRTPO’s upcoming vote...
Developer in early stages of mixed-use project in Elizabeth
Fresh off the announcement of a multifamily project in South End, Chicago-based Centrum Realty & Development is turning its attention toward new mixed-use plans in Elizabeth.
New pilot program offers subsidies to homebuyers in Corridors of Opportunity
Some residents can now get up to $80,000 in assistance to buy a home in parts of west, north and east Charlotte through an expansion of the city’s House Charlotte program. The pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus, is only available in certain areas surrounding the city’s designated Corridors of Opportunity, six lower-income areas where Charlotte is focusing development spending. They’re receiving $109 million in public and private funding.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
Niner Times
Charlotte women's basketball losses heartbreaker to Florida International University
Charlotte women's basketball lost to Florida International University (FIU) on Thursday, Feb. 3, in Miami, after a dominant fourth-quarter tear by the Panthers. Following a Charlotte 13-point lead at the end of the third quarter, FIU scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to come up on top. After the loss, Charlotte moves to 9-11 overall and 5-6 in C-USA standings. FIU is now 11-10 on the year and 6-6 in C-USA play.
