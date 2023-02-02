ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Two seniors, two freshmen lead charge in road win

Syracuse basketball entered its Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Boston College on Saturday night with the Orange struggling and the Eagles on a roll. The ‘Cuse had lost three straight and four of its past five league encounters. Some SU fans have declared the 2022-23 season over for the Orange. Boston College, meanwhile, had triumphed in three of its last four contests, including a home victory against No. 20 and ACC standings’ leader Clemson a few days ago.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.  But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’

In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Darrell Perkins Hired as Safeties/Rovers Coach

Syracuse football has hired Darrell Perkins as its safeties and rovers coach, the program announced Friday. Perkins was most recently at UMass and should complete the Orange's coaching staff for the 2023 season.  More on Perkins from a press release via Syracuse Athletics:  Perkins will ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Q&A with Khyreed Carter

As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host Boston College in the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, Feb. 5, (2 p.m., ACC Network Extra), for Equality & Inclusion Day, we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with assistant coach Khyreed Carter.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Takeaways From Syracuse's Win Over Vermont

The 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse season started on a good note on Saturday with a 7-5 victory over the University of Vermont Catamounts. It was mostly a battle of defense that resulted in a low-scoring affair, with only 12 goals being scored between both teams. Each side of the ball had some great ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘The Traitors’ renewed; ex-Syracuse football RB reuniting with season 1 cast

“The Traitors” has been renewed for a second season, and will also bring back the first season’s cast for a reunion special. Peacock debuted its new reality show last month, hosted by Alan Cumming, throwing celebrities and civilians together at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands for a chance to win $250,000. The twist? Three of the contestants are “the traitors” who will devise a plan to steal the prize from the others, who are known as “the faithful.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

St. Joe’s Amp adds 10th concert to 2023 lineup in Syracuse

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has added a 10th concert to its 2023 lineup. Country star Chris Stapleton will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on June 8. Special guests Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
SYRACUSE, NY

