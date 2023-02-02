Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Related
CandysDirt.com
Dallas Architecture Forum is Looking For North Texas’ Best Architecture From The Last 25 Years
Over the last 25 years, the North Texas region has seen great advances in its built environment. The Dallas Arts District has been finished, new museums in both Dallas and Fort Worth have been built, and significant public spaces, parks, and public art have opened, positively engaging the community. In addition, many outstanding educational, medical, athletic, and residential projects have been completed. To make note of these achievements, the Dallas Architecture Forum plans to recognize and honor these developments with a celebratory 25th Anniversary Design Recognition: Looking Back – Looking Forward.
CandysDirt.com
This Mira Vista Mediterranean Beckons You to See The View
Yes, it’s important to have a home that is lovely and inviting. But what you want even more is a sanctuary where you feel safe. You want a home to be somewhere you can breathe. You want this Mira Vista Mediterranean mansion, and I will tell you why. Mira...
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW
Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
papercitymag.com
Where to Find the Absolute Best King Cakes Across Dallas-Fort Worth
King Cakes originated in France and Spain to celebrate Epiphany on January 6th. However, in New Orleans, King Cake morphed into a Mardi Gras tradition to be indulged in before Ash Wednesday when Lent begins. The sweet, circular pastry with its traditional colors of purple, gold, and green can be found all over Dallas-Fort Worth. PaperCity has rounded up a list of where to find the best local takes on the beloved Fat Tuesday treat.
fortworthreport.org
Snoop Dog shatters record at Fort Worth Stock Show Sale of Champions
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight black European Cross, sailed past the previous record at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Sale of Champions, selling for $440,000, well above 2022’s $310,000. The steer was purchased by Fort Worth insurance company Higginbotham & Associates, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this...
CandysDirt.com
This Architecturally Significant Oglesby Modernist Has Undergone a Stunning Renovation
Don’t let this gorgeous home’s build date fool you. While it was smartly and dramatically renovated in 2022, this magnificent Inwood Road estate is an iconic architecturally significant home from 1985, a modernist masterpiece designed by one of Dallas’s most prolific and award-winning architects. The late Bud...
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years later
You can't leave your address in a book and don't think I'll be looking for it 100 years later. I’m a stalker. I’ll publicly confess. Young or old. Male or female. Few are exempt from my furtive searching. Although, my preferences of victims are narrow. My criteria for who I’ll stalk next rests on one factor. They must be dead.
fortworthreport.org
This Fort Worth barbershop will offer more than free haircuts on Sunday
Antonio Igbokidi remembers his father as the man “behind the newspaper.”. At home, he was quiet, almost mysterious. “But I remember going to a barbershop with him often,” Igbokidi said, “and him talking about things I’ve never heard him talk about.”. Igbokidi’s dad, who immigrated...
dallasexpress.com
New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming
The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
CandysDirt.com
Rockhill Capital & Investments Announces 450-Home Community Near Downtown Celina
The Ranch at Uptown Celina, a 450-home residential community, is coming soon to 150 acres two miles east of the future Dallas North Tollway extension, developers announced Thursday. North Texas-based Rockhill Capital & Investments released information on the project, planned for F.M. 455 and Celina Parkway. Homes will be built...
tourcounsel.com
Irving Mall | Shopping mall in Texas
Irving Mall is an enclosed American shopping mall located in Irving, Texas, at the intersection of Texas State Highway 183 (Airport Freeway) and Belt Line Road. It has over 80 stores, including four anchor tenants as of November 29, 2020, plus a food court with the only international restaurant being Subway.
fortworthreport.org
Meet Snoop Dog, the grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight European Cross, is the 2023 Junior Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show. And he’s about to make his owner a lot of money after his impressive showing during Friday’s Junior Steer Show. Snoop Dog will be sold at the Stock...
These Texas cities among best in US economically for Black Americans: Study
New year comes with new financial goals and no matter who you are, it's important to strive for financial stability.
Comments / 0