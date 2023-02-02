Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Kentucky beats Florida 72-67
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky sunk the first basket and never looked back...just as Mike Pratt would have wanted. On the night Pratt’s jersey was retired, the Wildcats never trailed in a 72-67 win over Florida, extending their SEC win streak to six games. Jacob Toppin led UK (16-7,...
Kentuckians forced to cross border for sports betting: In-State ban creates a ridiculous situation
LOUISVILLE, KY. - With the upcoming NFL season finale where the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, many Americans are rushing to place their bets on who they think will win. However, sports betting is not legal in every state.
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
wymt.com
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky
There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
WLKY.com
Ban them or regulate them? Debate over game machines in Kentucky to resurface this year
FRANKFORT, Ky. — They've begun popping up in gas stations, bars and restaurants in the past couple years, with flashy screens promising jackpots. Critics call them "gray machines," saying they exist in a gray area of Kentucky's law but really amount to nothing more than illegal gambling. Supporters say...
fox56news.com
Attorney General Cameron taking the fight to fentanyl
As the fentanyl epidemic continues to grow, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking the fight to fentanyl after more than 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky involving the deadly substance. Attorney General Cameron taking the fight to fentanyl. As the fentanyl epidemic continues to grow, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel...
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
Oscar Tshiebwe's Selflessness, Bond with Teammates Pushing Kentucky in Right Direction
Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 season is one that's been filled with turmoil. Coach John Calipari's teams haven't always been known for smooth sailing from November to March, but this year's team has whooshed around the rockiest of seas, only comparable to something out of a "Pirates of the ...
wymt.com
Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
WKYT 27
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
kentuckytoday.com
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
Kentucky legislature reconvenes on Tuesday until March 30 — with plenty of unfinished business
Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Tuesday for the second part of the legislative session with plenty of unfinished work ahead of them before the 30-legislative day session wraps up on March 30. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, says one of the first things they plan to act upon...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
spectrumnews1.com
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Kentucky attorney general launches initiative to fight fentanyl
As part of the launch, Cameron held a roundtable in Kenton County on Wednesday with police and other community stakeholders to discuss the issue.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY: New Leadership Team Named at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
MOUNT STERLING, KY – John Yanes, FACHE, CPPS, has been named the new president for Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. Yanes replaces Jennifer Nolan, who is taking on a ministry role with CHI Saint Joseph Health, in addition to her role as president at Flaget Memorial Hospital. With this realignment...
WLKY.com
How rolling blackouts happened in Kentucky, and what's being done to prevent more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E officials felt prepared the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, as Winter Storm Elliott barreled across the country. By the power company's estimates, they would have 25% more capacity than demand for electricity, more than enough to keep customers warm as temperatures dipped below zero and the wind chill exceeded minus 30 degrees.
