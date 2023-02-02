ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky beats Florida 72-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky sunk the first basket and never looked back...just as Mike Pratt would have wanted. On the night Pratt’s jersey was retired, the Wildcats never trailed in a 72-67 win over Florida, extending their SEC win streak to six games. Jacob Toppin led UK (16-7,...
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky

There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
Attorney General Cameron taking the fight to fentanyl

As the fentanyl epidemic continues to grow, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking the fight to fentanyl after more than 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky involving the deadly substance. Attorney General Cameron taking the fight to fentanyl. As the fentanyl epidemic continues to grow, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel...
Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
KENTUCKY: New Leadership Team Named at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, KY – John Yanes, FACHE, CPPS, has been named the new president for Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. Yanes replaces Jennifer Nolan, who is taking on a ministry role with CHI Saint Joseph Health, in addition to her role as president at Flaget Memorial Hospital. With this realignment...
