Crash in Bibb County Tuesday Morning Claims Life of Jemison Man
A two-vehicle crash that occurred in neighboring Bibb County Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Jemison man. According to a release from Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama, the accident occurred at 6 a.m. near the 8 mile marker of Alabama 139, located one mile north of Randolph.
Northport Police Searching for Woman Missing Since Friday
Police in Northport are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been missing for several days. The Police Department shared a post on Facebook Monday saying the woman was last seen three days ago near Northgate Circle in Northport. NPD said the woman is 28-year-old Chiquita Lashell Ward Williams.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed
Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Woman Caught Sneaking Meth Hidden in Protein Shake Into Alabama Jail
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly attempted to sneak methamphetamine and other drugs into an Alabama jail by concealing the contraband inside protein shakes. The Walker County Sheriff's Office shared news of the bizarre incident on social media Wednesday afternoon. According to their post, 44-year-old Nicolas Heath Rice is...
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Annie Ray Noland (July 19th, 1929 – January 31st, 2023)
Annie Ray Noland, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Heritage Health Care & Rehab. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Noland was born on July 19, 1929 to the late...
FOR SALE: Check Out The Most Expensive Home in Sumter County AL
Sumter County Alabama’s most expensive home is listed at a pretty good price considering it is on close to 13 acres of land. Nestled in the Livingston, Alabama city limits, this property is stunning. There is the main house with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths while the guest house...
Tuscaloosa’s One Place Lands 70K Alabama Power Foundation Grant
Tuscaloosa’s One Place was presented with a sizeable grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. As the area’s family resource center, TOP has served over 20,000 individuals in West Alabama through its 20-plus programs each year. The $70,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation will support the organization’s re-entry program. The funds will be used to offer a workforce development initiative for clients who are looking to successfully return to their communities after a period of confinement.
Former Alabama Staffer Returns as Defensive Coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has named its next defensive coordinator. University of Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will become the DC at Alabama, according to ESPN senior writer Chris Low. "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third...
Parking Shortage in Downtown Northport Reportedly Over Feud with City Hall
Customers trying to eat or shop in downtown Northport will find it a little harder this week after a business there blocked off access to its parking lot, reportedly over an ongoing feud with City Hall. Northport's iconic Main Avenue is still bustling with business, but the mid-sized parking lot...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
The Horror Tuscaloosa to Host Special Edition Valentine’s Event This Weekend
Couples can experience an thrill while celebrating Valentine's Day through a special edition two-night event hosted by The Horror Tuscaloosa. Mark Bosch, one of the owners of The Horror said the haunted house attraction will present "Your Heart's Desire" on Friday and Saturday night. Bosch said the event was designed to allow an untraditional way to celebrate the day of love with all of Tuscaloosa.
