San Diego County Republican Party Invites High School and College Students to Participate in the California Emerging Leaders Program

Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego
It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
Democrats’ Incompetence in Solving San Diego’s Housing Crisis Highlighted by Turn to Private Companies
Pilot program offers rental relief for San Diegans
A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.
SDSU Backtracks on Position for Campa-Najjar After Questions Raised
The original story can be read here. San Diego State University suddenly removed references to a new position created for a well-connected perennial political candidate after media requests for information, and the school now has posted an application process to fill the position that seems custom tailored with one person in mind.
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
Letter from Steve Stenberg
Former Business owner in Chula Vista and retired Firefighter/ Military Vet. Our current council is becoming a poop show for anyone thinking of moving or relocating a business to Chula Vista. The now 4-1 “Non Partisan” Dem council and our one “ Non Partisan” Rep Mayor, will most likely not see eye to eye on anything for the next 3.9 years. All candidates state they will work in a Non Partisan role, but these four must have missed that “non partisan” paragraph.
Outrage over Appointment of Alonso Gonzalez Highlights Cronyism and Deception in Chula Vista City Hall
The recent appointment of Alonso Gonzalez by the Democrats on the Chula Vista city council is a prime example of cronyism and deception at its worst. Despite loud and clear opposition from citizens against the appointment of Devonna Almagro, a known associate of three council members, the council members decided to appoint another friend, Alonso Gonzalez, who has a troubled financial history, including tax debt, DUI charges, suspended business licenses, and a foreclosed property.
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
San Diego County Sheriff: Jail inmate, 33, dies following medical emergency
An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported.
Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event
Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.
"I kill [Black people] for a living." A look at SDPD's newly released police misconduct files
Newly released investigations reveal a number of accusations of racial discrimination against SDPD officers. Law enforcement agencies throughout California continue to release police officer misconduct investigations as part of a 2022 law aimed at improving transparency in law enforcement agencies. For the San Diego Police Department, many of the newly...
2 people shot in National City
Two people were shot in National City Saturday night, according to authorities.
San Diego County Now Accepting Applicants for Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program for older adults
A pilot program aimed to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy is now accepting applications. The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities launched its program that will help eligible adults over 55 years old to provide $500 a month for 18 months to help them stabilize. According to the county, assistance payments are anticipated to begin this spring.
Plane makes emergency landing in San Diego after battery pack catches fire on United Airlines flight
SAN DIEGO — A United Airlines flight that took off from San Diego Tuesday morning returned to the airport and made an emergency landing after a passenger's external battery pack caught fire on board the plane. It happened around 7:30 a.m. onboard United Flight 2664 bound for Newark. Passengers...
Passenger killed, driver arrested in downtown San Diego crash
A female passenger was ejected and killed, and the driver was arrested in a single-vehicle crash on a downtown San Diego street early Monday morning.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Skateboarder dies after collision with trolley in Mission Hills
A man who was riding a skateboard died Friday after colliding with a trolley in the Mission Hills area, according to San Diego police.
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
