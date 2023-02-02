ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Dennis Clay
3d ago

of course it's divided us because criminals won't jump thru your hoops to get guns to do bad things, all your 114 does is make law abiding citizens unsafe you want to save lives get the guns out of the hands of criminals!

Bruce Green
3d ago

sorry it's unconstitutional read the second amendment, and heller, Bruening, Mcdonald and other rulings by the Supreme Court it will take awhile to get thur courts but these measures will fall

Sg Bax
3d ago

No matter the amount of times this is reported on by media biased to the dem agenda. 114 was strictly a gun control measure targeting only legal law abiding citizens intentionally incomplete and not addressing safety or the violence. The division exists between those wanting the violence and safety addressed and those who need the violence and unsafe communities to support their movements

