Letter from Steve Stenberg
Former Business owner in Chula Vista and retired Firefighter/ Military Vet. Our current council is becoming a poop show for anyone thinking of moving or relocating a business to Chula Vista. The now 4-1 “Non Partisan” Dem council and our one “ Non Partisan” Rep Mayor, will most likely not see eye to eye on anything for the next 3.9 years. All candidates state they will work in a Non Partisan role, but these four must have missed that “non partisan” paragraph.
Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego
Outrage over Appointment of Alonso Gonzalez Highlights Cronyism and Deception in Chula Vista City Hall
The recent appointment of Alonso Gonzalez by the Democrats on the Chula Vista city council is a prime example of cronyism and deception at its worst. Despite loud and clear opposition from citizens against the appointment of Devonna Almagro, a known associate of three council members, the council members decided to appoint another friend, Alonso Gonzalez, who has a troubled financial history, including tax debt, DUI charges, suspended business licenses, and a foreclosed property.
Democrats’ Incompetence in Solving San Diego’s Housing Crisis Highlighted by Turn to Private Companies
The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
SDSU Backtracks on Position for Campa-Najjar After Questions Raised
The original story can be read here. San Diego State University suddenly removed references to a new position created for a well-connected perennial political candidate after media requests for information, and the school now has posted an application process to fill the position that seems custom tailored with one person in mind.
