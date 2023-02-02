Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
KCSO: Car crashes into building next to Gibbs High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into a building adjacent to Gibbs High School, according to a KCSO Facebook post. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation. At around 11:25 p.m., the condition of the driver was unknown, KCSO said.
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three officers and a wagon driver were put on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive in a police cruiser, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. On Sunday, KPD officers were sent to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because a woman who was recently...
KPD: 61-year-old woman becomes unresponsive while in police custody
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a 61-year-old woman trespassing after she was discharged from the hospital, according to KPD. At around 7:40 p.m., KPD was dispatched to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The woman was outside of the emergency room and refused to leave the property after she was discharged, KPD said.
Knoxville Police investigating after woman in custody becomes ‘unresponsive’
Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Fatal stabbing under investigation by Knoxville Police
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive at 12:05 a.m. Monday where officers found a man on the staircase with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to the University […]
Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M....
Deadly crash closes Alcoa Highway, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly crash closed Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 1:00 p.m. The crash was fatal, officials said. Both northbound and southbound lanes...
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
Two dead after major crash on Alcoa Highway
A fatal multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes in Alcoa Sunday, according to Alcoa Police Department.
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated:...
Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. According to a release […]
Exit 407 roadwork to affect Sevierville traffic
A traffic advisory has been issued by the City of Sevierville for Monday and Tuesday this week at Exit 407 off Interstate 40.
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Fire crews responded to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected. Two...
Career offender convicted of vehicular homicide
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison. A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison. 10 a.m. Newscast February...
3 killed in Cocke Co. crash near Cosby
Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 4 on 2/03. News...
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
