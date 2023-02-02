ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

KCSO: Car crashes into building next to Gibbs High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into a building adjacent to Gibbs High School, according to a KCSO Facebook post. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation. At around 11:25 p.m., the condition of the driver was unknown, KCSO said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: 61-year-old woman becomes unresponsive while in police custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a 61-year-old woman trespassing after she was discharged from the hospital, according to KPD. At around 7:40 p.m., KPD was dispatched to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The woman was outside of the emergency room and refused to leave the property after she was discharged, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fatal stabbing under investigation by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive at 12:05 a.m. Monday where officers found a man on the staircase with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to the University […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening.
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Deadly crash closes Alcoa Highway, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly crash closed Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 1:00 p.m. The crash was fatal, officials said. Both northbound and southbound lanes...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT

The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. According to a release […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Fire crews responded to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected. Two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Career offender convicted of vehicular homicide

A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

