Tenn. first lady to get bone marrow transplant for lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s wife is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant in the next phase of her treatment for lymphoma. In a statement Thursday, the Republican governor said the initial phase of first lady Maria Lee’s treatment has gone well following her diagnosis in August. He thanked the medical team for his wife’s care and said the two of them are grateful for the prayers and support they have received. “While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord,” Gov. Lee said. “We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.” In an emotional moment, Maria Lee joined her husband on stage in a headscarf during his election night victory party in November. She was on stage with him during last month’s inauguration and related events, as well.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gives update on wife Maria's lymphoma treatment
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a thank you to citizens offering prayers and support as his wife Maria enters a new phase of treatment for lymphoma. In August of last year, Governor Lee announced wife Maria's diagnosis which came as unexpected. "Her prognosis is good and it is treatable," Gov. Lee said in a statement.
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage
Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program.
WATE
The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey
A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Over the last month, it's been hard to drive through Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky without smelling that repugnant odor. For skunks, though, that's the smell of love during mating season.
radio7media.com
Capley named secretary of TN House Republican Caucus
STATE REPRESENTATIVE KIP CAPLEY OF SUMMERTOWN HAS BEEN ELECTED AS SECRETARY FOR THE TENNESSEE HOUSE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS. CAPLEY WAS ELECTED TO THE POSITION LAST WEEK. THIS IS HIS FIRST TERM IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE. IN THE ROLE, CAPLEY WILL PRESIDE IN THE ABSENCE OF THE CAUCUS CHAIRMAN OR VICE CHAIRMAN. HE’LL BE RESPONSBILE FOR TRACKING DISCUSSION ITEMS FROM CAUCUS MEETINGS. HE IS THE YOUNGEST MEMBER OF THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY AT AGE 25.
WATE
More clouds overnight into part of Sunday
It will remain mostly cloudy overnight into part of Sunday before some sun peeks out in the afternoon, but we will still be warmer than what we saw Saturday. It will remain mostly cloudy overnight into part of Sunday before some sun peeks out in the afternoon, but we will still be warmer than what we saw Saturday.
Grammy goes to Tennessee State band for gospel album
The Tennessee State University Marching Band, The Aristocrat of Bands, picked up a Grammy on Sunday night. The post Grammy goes to Tennessee State band for gospel album appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Nashvillians attend, reflect on the funeral of Tyre Nichols
His funeral was on Wednesday and activists’ groups around Middle Tennessee attended. The funeral was broadcasted, and there wasn’t a dry eye in sight at Tyre Nichols’s funeral in Memphis.
WATE
Knoxville singer competing in songwriting contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound. The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.
TDOE: More than half of all TN teachers say student attendance was biggest challenge last school year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than half of all teachers surveyed across Tennessee said student attendance was the biggest concern during the 2021 - 2022 school year, according to results of the 2022 Tennessee Educator Survey released on Friday. The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Education Research Alliance...
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
tri-statedefender.com
Police reform highlighted in ‘prebuttal’ to Gov. Lee’s State of the State address
With Gov. Bill Lee set to deliver his fifth State of the State address on Monday, House Democratic Leader Karen Camper is calling upon Gov. Bill Lee and the Republican supermajority to join state Democrats in their efforts to end police brutality. Lee will address a joint session of the...
Joe Edwards, AP newsman who made “Rocky Top” famous, dies at 75
Joe Edwards, who chronicled Tennessee news for more than 40 years as a newsman for The Associated Press and helped “Rocky Top” become a state song, has died. He was 75.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
thunder1320.com
Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
Spend Valentine’s Day dining at a Tennessee State Park
Are you looking for a romantic yet unconventional setting for Valentine's Day in the Volunteer State? Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants are offering delicious dinner opportunities on Feb. 14.
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee Lawmakers Are Attempting To Make The Monday Following The Super Bowl A Holiday
It's about damn time. I doubt you'll find many people who will argue with having the day after the Super Bowl off... Two Democratic lawmakers are seeking to remove Columbus Day as an official holiday in Tennessee in favor of a different day of celebration: the day after the Super Bowl.
Comments / 1