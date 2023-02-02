ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Associated Press

Tenn. first lady to get bone marrow transplant for lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s wife is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant in the next phase of her treatment for lymphoma. In a statement Thursday, the Republican governor said the initial phase of first lady Maria Lee’s treatment has gone well following her diagnosis in August. He thanked the medical team for his wife’s care and said the two of them are grateful for the prayers and support they have received. “While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord,” Gov. Lee said. “We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.” In an emotional moment, Maria Lee joined her husband on stage in a headscarf during his election night victory party in November. She was on stage with him during last month’s inauguration and related events, as well.
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gives update on wife Maria's lymphoma treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a thank you to citizens offering prayers and support as his wife Maria enters a new phase of treatment for lymphoma. In August of last year, Governor Lee announced wife Maria's diagnosis which came as unexpected. "Her prognosis is good and it is treatable," Gov. Lee said in a statement.
WATE

The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey

A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
radio7media.com

Capley named secretary of TN House Republican Caucus

STATE REPRESENTATIVE KIP CAPLEY OF SUMMERTOWN HAS BEEN ELECTED AS SECRETARY FOR THE TENNESSEE HOUSE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS. CAPLEY WAS ELECTED TO THE POSITION LAST WEEK. THIS IS HIS FIRST TERM IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE. IN THE ROLE, CAPLEY WILL PRESIDE IN THE ABSENCE OF THE CAUCUS CHAIRMAN OR VICE CHAIRMAN. HE’LL BE RESPONSBILE FOR TRACKING DISCUSSION ITEMS FROM CAUCUS MEETINGS. HE IS THE YOUNGEST MEMBER OF THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY AT AGE 25.
WATE

More clouds overnight into part of Sunday

It will remain mostly cloudy overnight into part of Sunday before some sun peeks out in the afternoon, but we will still be warmer than what we saw Saturday. It will remain mostly cloudy overnight into part of Sunday before some sun peeks out in the afternoon, but we will still be warmer than what we saw Saturday.
WATE

Knoxville singer competing in songwriting contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound. The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
thunder1320.com

Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
