Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Related
One dead in West Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
One critical in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has been injured following a shooting off Interstate 240 and Perkins Road Sunday afternoon. MPD responded to a shooting near I-240 and Perkins and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
One person hurt in I-240 shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt in a shooting on I-240 Sunday evening. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Road, in East Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Regional...
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
Denver man beaten by police reflects on Tyre Nichols video
Video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers shocked the nation. For Denver community activist Alexander Landau, the video brought back bad memories.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
Man dead after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in North Memphis Saturday night. MPD responded to a shots fired call on the 3500 block of Kruger Road around 9:30 p.m. Police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Memphis Police said they are now investigating.
neareport.com
Murder investigation underway in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are searching for answers in an apparent homicide Sunday in West Memphis. The press release from the West Memphis Police Department says on February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:49 pm West Memphis Police Dispatch received a call stating an unknown subject had been shot in the 2900 Block of S.L Henry.
State board suspends two Memphis EMTs after Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two Memphis Fire Department EMTs who were fired for failing to aid Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police had their licenses suspended Friday. The Emergency Medical Services Board called an emergency meeting in Nashville to rule on license suspensions for EMT Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long. Sandridge […]
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
One dead, police officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ after shooting at Memphis library
UPDATE: The Memphis officer has been upgraded from extremely critical to a stable condition. This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the deceased man. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspect wanted in McDonald’s robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for robbing a McDonald’s on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at 7:00 a.m. at a McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue. According to police, a male suspect approached the drive-through window, pulled out a...
Residents on edge after woman stabbed downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at a downtown Memphis apartment complex are on high alert after police say a woman was stabbed multiple times while getting groceries out of her car earlier this week. WREG spoke with several women who said this is just too close for comfort. These women are terrified because the man responsible for […]
1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
Man killed in North Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Saturday night. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Kruger Road, off Hanson Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
WATE
Memphis Giant Panda dies
According to reports, Le Le was born on July 18th, 1998, and was 25 years old at the time of his passing. Le Le came to Memphis Zoo in 2003. According to reports, Le Le was born on July 18th, 1998, and was 25 years old at the time of his passing. Le Le came to Memphis Zoo in 2003.
Comments / 4