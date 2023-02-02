Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip
Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
WATE
Car crashes into Gibbs school building
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
WATE
101-year-old continues to advocate for Sevier Co. Libraries
The Sevier County Public Library system is highlighting a very special supporter this month for her birthday. Emma Ruth Catlett is turning 101 years old. 101-year-old continues to advocate for Sevier Co. …. The Sevier County Public Library system is highlighting a very special supporter this month for her birthday....
wvlt.tv
Deadly crash closes Alcoa Highway, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly crash closed Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 1:00 p.m. The crash was fatal, officials said. Both northbound and southbound lanes...
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
WATE
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
WATE
Casey Kay live ahead of Lady Vols vs. Ole Miss
Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
Sevier County dogs in need after shelter reaches full capacity
A Sevierville animal shelter is still working to find homes for the current dogs in its facility after reaching full capacity.
Repairs to Greenbrier Road in the Smoky Mountains begin Feb. 13
The road east of Gatlinburg was damaged by heavy rain and flooding last July.
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated:...
WATE
Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity
Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. The Seven on 2/03. News at 6 on 2/03. News at 5...
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work
TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.
2 dead, 2 injured after crash on Alcoa Highway
ALCOA, Tenn. — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles crashed on Alcoa Highway, according to a spokesperson with the city of Alcoa. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries at 12:45 p.m. on Alcoa Highway and Lakemont Road on Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
WATE
Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner
The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
Comments / 0