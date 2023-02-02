Tiago Lemos announced on his Instagram that he now rides for SKF Bearings. SKF is one of the largest bearing manufacturers in the world. The Swedish company, founded in 1907 by Sven Winggvist, produces precision-designed, low friction bearings for every industry you can think of around the world, from jet engines to skateboarding, and they’re backed by a team of some of the most well-known, and respected skaters in the industry like Oskar Rozenberg, Ishod Wair, Louie Lopez, Alexis Sablone, Beatrice Domond and Kader Sylla. SKF was stacked before, but now that they have the powerhouse of pop, Tiago Lemos, they’re in a position to be one of the most dominating bearing teams in the industry. Check out Tiago’s Welcome clip Instagram Post.

2 DAYS AGO