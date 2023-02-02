ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Comeback

Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire

Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide: OC Hire & Latest News from Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator search finally came to a close on Friday, as Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted an offer to take the same position at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the OC in South Bend for three seasons after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach. Many believe he will help instill a shift in the Alabama offense, returning the unit to more balanced, complementary football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians

Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Olin Colby Stapp (October 4th, 1943 – January 24th, 2023)

Olin Colby Stapp, 79, of Buhl, Alabama went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 24, 2023. His family will receive friends at New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pastors Jimmy Garner and Mike Trull will officiate the service.
BUHL, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

