University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Katherine Owens Zane (May 19th, 1942- February 1st, 2023)
Katherine Owens Zane, age 80 of Duncanville, Alabama, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. The family will hold a visitation on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Magnolia Chapel South. She is preceded in death by her parents; Lonzo...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians
Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Olin Colby Stapp (October 4th, 1943 – January 24th, 2023)
Olin Colby Stapp, 79, of Buhl, Alabama went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 24, 2023. His family will receive friends at New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pastors Jimmy Garner and Mike Trull will officiate the service.
Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed
Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
Annie Ray Noland (July 19th, 1929 – January 31st, 2023)
Annie Ray Noland, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Heritage Health Care & Rehab. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Noland was born on July 19, 1929 to the late...
