Frontier Launches Unlimited 'All-You-Can-Fly' Summer Pass

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Frontier recently launched an all-you-can-fly pass that gives travelers the opportunity to fly across the globe to any destination of their choosing without having to break the bank. According to KTLA , as long as the flight exists, "Go Wild!" Summer Pass holders will be able to book unlimited trips both domestic and internationally for a one time fee of $399. Those interested will want to act fast as there are a limited number of passes available to the public. Daniel Shurz , Frontier's senior vice president of commercial, explained the reason behind the deal.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love. For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities.”

Those who purchase the "Go Wild!" Summer Pass will be able to book an unlimited number of trips from May 2nd to September 30th. Frontier's website detailed that round trip and connecting flights are included in the one time fee. The only expense not included with the pass are the taxes. Domestic travelers will be charged an extra $14.90 per flight, and international travelers will be charged up to $100 dollars per flight in taxes. Interested parties must be 18 years or older to purchase a pass. An annual pass is also available for purchase on Frontier's website .

Jordan Arthur

Frontier Airlines Announces $399 Unlimited Flight Summer Pass

In a press release on Tuesday, January 31st, Frontier Airlines announced a new summer unlimited flight pass. The pass is available right away for an “introductory price” of a total of $399 and will be valid for five months from May 2nd, 2023 to September 30th, 2023. The pass will allow travel to both Frontier’s domestic and international destinations.
Robb Report

This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter

ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
Thrillist

JetBlue Now Lets You Earn Points Without Even Hopping on a Flight

Apparently, travel's best of both worlds exists, and JetBlue is letting you experience it this year. Forget about having to just book a flight to earn JetBlue points. Now, you can make your point wallet grow heavier by doing all sorts of other things. The airline recently shared that all travelers will now be allowed to use Paisly, JetBlue's booking platform that was originally launched in 2021.
Robb Report

Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies

Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output.  And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain.  The Airlander 10, which...
architecturaldigest.com

You Can Now Buy a Flying Superyacht—for $86 Million

In the world of transportation, there are a few universal laws: Cars drive, planes fly, and boats sail. But a new flying superyacht from Lazzarini Design Studio may soon change everything we thought we knew about travel. As reported by CNN, the concept vessel, named Plectrum, is designed with hydrofoil technology, which is best described as an an underwater fin, that allows the boat to lift off of the water’s surface and “fly” at top speeds. To do this, three hydrogen-powered motors capable of 5,000 horsepower each push the yacht up from underneath.
cntraveler.com

Saudi Arabia’s New Stopover Flight Visa Includes a Free Night at a Hotel

As part of its efforts to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia announced this week the launch of a free stopover visa for stays of up to four days, including a free hotel night. Travelers flying on the national air carriers Saudia or Flynas will be able to remain in the country for up to 96 hours, or four days, with a complimentary digital visa that the tourism board says can be obtained in less than three minutes through an integration with the airlines’ booking platforms.
CNBC

The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
thejetsettingfamily.com

Global Entry vs Mobile Passport

We’ve all been there. You’re standing in line at the airport, passports in hand, and you see the sign for the Global Entry lane. But what is Global Entry? Do you need it? Is it worth the extra fee? How does Global Entry compare vs Mobile Passport?. Meanwhile,...
InsideHook

You May Want to Rethink Using Uber in Cancún

The State Department is warning anyone traveling to the Quintana Roo region, Cancún chief among them, to be wary of using Uber or other rideshare platforms while visiting. The admonition comes following a slew of incidents involving American tourists, in which several were reportedly hurt. Per a report from...
cntraveler.com

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Round-Trip Plane Tickets

Has Hong Kong always been on your bucket list? Now might be the perfect time to make finally make plans to visit. The Hong Kong department of tourism is set to give away over half a million free plane tickets in a bid to draw more tourists. The announcements were made as the chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-Chiu, attended the launch ceremony of the Hello Hong Kong campaign at the convention and exhibition centre in Wan Chai.
