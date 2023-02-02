ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier Launches Unlimited 'All-You-Can-Fly' Summer Pass

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Frontier recently launched an all-you-can-fly pass that gives travelers the opportunity to fly across the globe to any destination of their choosing without having to break the bank. According to KTLA , as long as the flight exists, "Go Wild!" Summer Pass holders will be able to book unlimited trips both domestic and internationally for a one time fee of $399. Those interested will want to act fast as there are a limited number of passes available to the public. Daniel Shurz , Frontier's senior vice president of commercial, explained the reason behind the deal.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love. For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities.”

Those who purchase the "Go Wild!" Summer Pass will be able to book an unlimited number of trips from May 2nd to September 30th. Frontier's website detailed that round trip and connecting flights are included in the one time fee. The only expense not included with the pass are the taxes. Domestic travelers will be charged an extra $14.90 per flight, and international travelers will be charged up to $100 dollars per flight in taxes. Interested parties must be 18 years or older to purchase a pass. An annual pass is also available for purchase on Frontier's website .

