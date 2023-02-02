ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Newton Wrestling Edged Out at Morris Hills

 5 days ago

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School wrestling team played away at Morris Hills on Wednesday, February 1 and lost a close match 38-31.

The results of the matches are as follows:

106 lbs.: Ryan Bollette (N) won over Andres Villalba (MH) with a pin at 3:09
113 lbs.: Jonny Vasquez (MH) won over Jacob McConnell (N) with a pin at 0:54
120 lbs.: Jaydin Barreto (MH) won over Luke Lillo (N) with a pin at 1:46
126 lbs.: Kalan Acevedo (MH) won over Keegan Murtagh (N) with a 9-5 decision
132 lbs.: Mason Bucci (N) won over Alexander Casarrubias (MH) with a pin at 1:48
138 lbs.: James Recto (MH) won over Tyler Morodan (N) with a pin at 0:39
144 lbs.: Demarius Posey (N) won over Jeffrey Cadavid (MH) with a pin at 1:31
150 lbs.: Michael Melillo (N) won over Peter Bode (MH) with a 13-2 major decision
157 lbs.: Thaylor Sibblies (N) won over Chris Piazza (MH) with a 10-4 decision
165 lbs.: Matt Leslie (MH) won over Aaron Stone (N) with a technical fall at 4:15
175 lbs.: Roger Barrezueta (MH) won over Brayden Nolan (N) in a 3-1 decision
190 lbs.: Daniel Barry (N) won over Ayden Gomez (MH) with a pin at 1:41
215 lbs.: Brady Gaeb (MH) won over Brody Guerra (N) with a 6-5 decision
285 lbs.: Shane Davison (MH) won over Aiden Post (N) with a pin at 1:20

The Braves move their overall record to 9-10 and their NJAC-Freedom division record to 0-3. They will host River Dell on Friday, February 3 beginning at 7 p.m.

