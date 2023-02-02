Read full article on original website
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
No prison for Maine corrections worker who caused crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine corrections officer who worked consecutive 16-hour shifts before causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl won't being going to prison under a sentence imposed by a judge on Monday. Kenneth Morang, who was convicted in October of manslaughter, gave an emotional apology to...
Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp
WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
Knox County law enforcement agencies see interest from applicants; shuffle continues
KNOX COUNTY — “It’s crazy to go from ‘how am I going to cover some shifts’ to ‘wow, we’re fully staffed,’” said Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe. Not long ago, law enforcement agencies in Knox County were struggling to fill patrol vacancies within their departments. Recently, a new – yet still small – nibble of interest is being seen along the baited lines cast in Knox County, but those lines slacken and tighten continuously along the way.
Wiscasset Police Report
The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 2-13. Jan. 2, Gerald S. Anderson, 60, Bremen, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident. Jan. 10, Katie Christina Mermelstein, 40, Wiscasset, warrant arrest. Summonses. Jan. 3 Joshua V. Miller, 29, Alna, violating conditions of release. Jan. 5, Ursula M....
Maine man sentenced for murdering his girlfriend
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Waterville man was sentenced Monday to 42 years in prison for killing his longtime girlfriend. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May 2021 to shooting 29-year-old Melissa Sousa at their home on Gold Street in October of 2019. Officials say the pair lived there with their twin 8-year-old daughters.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. Year to sate, LCSO has responded to 973 calls for service. Jeremy J. Johnson, Jr., 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Jan. 31 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Manktown Road, Waldoboro, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
Three people hurt in weekend shooting in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston say three people were shot during an incident over the weekend. Police said Tuesday that officers were called to an apartment on Walnut Street early Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers found three people in a first floor apartment with gunshot wounds. Police...
Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 25 - Feb. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 26. Joanna Mehuren, 37, of Gouldsboro,...
When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 973 calls for service. Jan. 31, Jeremy J. Johnson Jr., 28, Waldoboro, allowing dog to be at large, on Manktown Road, Waldoboro, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
Off-duty Maine EMT saves neighbor's life
WINDHAM, Maine — When you work as a first responder, it may be hard to sit back and take a moment to reflect on the lives you impact. But an off-duty Windham Fire and Rescue worker had that opportunity after saving his neighbor's life. Dustin Andrews is an EMT...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, 2023:. Jan. 30, Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and on Lessner Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, and investigated a disturbance on School Street.
Watch Two Fighter Jets Do a Flyby Over Westbrook, Maine, Police Out on Traffic Detail
The men and women who work in law enforcement sometimes have tasks that aren't exactly busy. You've probably seen police squad cars with blue lights on as construction and utility crews do their jobs. All too often, drivers will zoom right by these workers and a police presence helps remind them to slow down and keep these workers safe.
Portland city councilor faces threats after denouncing 'white supremacist' flag
PORTLAND, Maine — Leaders and citizens in Maine's largest city are standing behind City Councilor Victoria Pelletier who said she's become the target of threats after speaking out against white supremacy. It comes after Pelletier took to social media to denounce someone displaying an "It's OK to be white"...
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
