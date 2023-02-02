Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Owensville funeral home destroyed in morning fire
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Owensville funeral home was destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were sent to Holder Funeral Home on South Main Street around 12:30. Our crew on the scene said Main Street and Walnut Street were shut down while firefighters worked to put out the fire. Several fire departments were […]
‘Active situation’ at Dodge’s gas station in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers were dispatched to the scene of an “active situation” at the 300 block of S Green Street in Henderson just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. There was a heavy police presence is in the area with crews taping off the entire parking lot of Dodge’s gas station. An Eyewitness News […]
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous
Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77 and Auxiliary meeting Thurs. Feb. 9
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 pm at VFW Post 673 in Jasper. Members, please try to attend. We will be assembling gift bags for our local Veterans in nursing homes. If you care to donate, call Donna Brittingham at 812-630-3029.
Parents of Tennyson Elementary students outraged over heating issues
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents of students at Tennyson Elementary were frustrated when they found out from a Facebook post that some of the classrooms had no heat. Parents say that the heat has been out for a week. “I mean that’s scary, because it’s freezing outside,” said Whitney...
A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Police need help finding missing Owensboro teen
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say they need help looking for an Owensboro teenager that’s been missing for a few days. Sunday morning, officers received a call about 16-year-old Erica McLimore, who was reportedly last seen by her family on Friday. Police describe her as a white female, 5’03”, 100 pounds, with brown […]
Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
The Easy 1.2-Mile Hemlock Cliffs Trail Will Lead You Through The Indiana Forest
Longing to get back to nature? Look no further than the picturesque Hemlock Cliffs Trail in Indiana. Located just 10 miles from English, Indiana, and 50 miles from Louisville, Kentucky, this hiking path is the ideal outdoor getaway. Hemlock Cliffs Trail is open year-round and offers a variety of unique natural sights that will leave you awestruck and inspired.
First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
EPD: Man crashes muscle car in drunken chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight chase on Evansville’s eastside ended with a crash and a man behind bars. An officer says that during a traffic stop, a silver Dodge Challenger pulled in front of them and accelerated quickly, spinning its rear tires and drifting sideways. According to EPD, the officer handed the driver of […]
ISP: 2 officers shot, suspect dead after traffic stop turns into shoot-out in southern Indiana
MITCHELL, Ind. — An early morning traffic stop in southern Indiana led to two cops being shot and a dead suspect. Indiana State Police said it happened on Sunday around 3:15 a.m. when a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy and his K9 partner pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation in the 4800 block of SR 37.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
