SFGate
ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PHOENIX (AP) _ ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $604.3 million. The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14...
SFGate
L.S. Starrett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ATHOL, Mass. (AP) _ L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX) on Monday reported net income of $3.1 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Athol, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. The measurment and cutting tool company posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period.
SFGate
Insider Q&A: Lone Star Credit Union CEO on cryptocurrencies
NEW YORK (AP) — Credit unions have been dipping their toes into cryptocurrency over the past year. The timing largely coincided with the “crypto winter” that saw digital coins plunge in value and numerous exchanges and lenders collapse. But at the height of the crypto craze in...
