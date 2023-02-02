Read full article on original website
Man arrested for stabbing at local bar
A man was arrested for a stabbing incident at Get Hooked Bar.Photo byMy Sawyer County. A stabbing occurred at a bar in the Village of Radisson on February 3, 2023. At 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team, responded to the scene.
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
drydenwire.com
Man Arrested After SWAT Responds To Report Of Stabbing At Radisson Bar
SAWYER COUNTY -- One person has been arrested following an incident in the Village of Radisson, Wisconsin, early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 7:55a, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County...
wiproud.com
New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie Wisconsin
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is releasing new details in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Dunn County. The DOJ identifies the man as 45-year-old Nicholas Ciccarelli. The shooting happened January 21st near Terrill Road and Bongey drive in Menomonie. Investigators say Ciccarelli broke into a home, threatened the person who lived there and fired a gun.
wwisradio.com
Man Arrested in Jackson County Charged With Possession of Meth With Intent to Deliver
Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera announced the recent arrest of a man for drug related charges. On January 16th, officers tried to stop 39 year-old Vong Vang, of Sparta, near Sechlerville Road and Highway 95, in the Town of Hixton, for an equipment violation. Vang fled and led officers on an 8 mile pursuit, where he finally pulled over on Highway 95, just west of the Jackson/Trempealeau County line. Allegedly, Vang was found to have methamphetamine covering his clothing and the inside of his vehicle. It’s believed he ingested a substantial portion of the meth and threw it out the driver’s side window during the pursuit. Sheriff Waldera says just over 5 ounces of meth was collected from inside Vang’s vehicle, valued at between 25-hundred and 4-thousand dollars. Vang is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a 10-thousand dollar cash bond. He’s charged with Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and Possession of Meth with the intent to deliver. According to records, he’s in violation of probation and parole in LaCrosse County for Manufacturing and Delivery of Amphetamine.
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion
The body of a man was found on a rural Abbotsford property early Friday morning (Feb. 3) after police responded to reports of shots being fired during a home invasion of a drug lab. Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called...
seehafernews.com
Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack
It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
Wisconsin Cop Pulls Over Speeder, $100,000 in Cocaine Found. It’s All on VIDEO!!!
A traffic stop in Wisconsin seemed pretty normal. The car was speeding, the car was pulled over, and a speeding ticket was about to be handed out. But things flipped, with the words and actions of the driver. CodeBlueCam. The location and the stop. Osseo, Wisconsin was the location of...
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
WEAU-TV 13
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission bound over for trial
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A judge has found probable cause that a felony was committed and has bound over for trial a woman charged with removing a dying patient’s foot without permission for arraignment next month. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand, who is charged with physical abuse of...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Menomonie, Wis.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in western Wisconsin on Saturday night during a traffic stop following an armed home invasion.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with officers from Menomonie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Stout, made a traffic stop near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive around 9 p.m.The car had been taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were reported to be fired, the sheriff's office says. Officers from the three departments fired their weapons during the traffic stop, and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured, the sheriff's department says. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the incident.The names of the man and law enforcement officers have not been released.
WEAU-TV 13
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
