The late Sen. Paul Wellstone talked about public policy, electoral politics, and grassroots organizing as the ingredients for change that are “linked like the three legs of a stool.” Referring to that stool, Wellstone taught us that community organizing and electoral politics without a clear public policy agenda leads to a politics devoid of direction. In today’s increasingly divided political environment, where the two major parties see each other as the enemy, coming to an agreement on a public policy agenda at the national level is difficult, to say the least.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO