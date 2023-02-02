Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’
Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
cpr.org
Ready or not, universal preschool is coming to Colorado (and many school districts do not feel ready)
Universal preschool is coming this fall, and school districts are excited and committed, typical first-day-of-school feelings. But some districts are also frustrated, anxious — and even enraged. As Gov. Jared Polis heralded the “monumental achievement” of free preschool in his State of the State address, behind the scenes many...
nbc11news.com
Governor Jared Polis visits Grand Junction
Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help.
foodsafetynews.com
Frequent marijuana use by Colorado youths associated with psychotic disorders
Colorado became the first in the nation in 2012 to make the recreational use of marijuana legal. In the following year when recreational marijuana sales got underway, Colorado’s General Assembly mandated the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to produce a report every two years by Jan. 31 on the health effects of marijuana use and trends in marijuana use among Coloradans.
Colorado officials draft bill regulating stream restoration
Colorado officials have drafted a bill aimed at addressing a rift between stream restoration projects and water rights holders. The draft clarifies that restoration projects do not fall under the definitions of a diversion, storage or a dam and do not need to go through the lengthy and expensive water court process to secure a water right.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Is there a “Colorado Dialect?”
While many of us are oblivious, and even through a major chunk of Colorado’s population has arrived in the state over the past 50 years from somewhere else, it appears that there is such a thing as a “Colorado dialect.”. A recent nationwide poll has revealed that the...
Colorado cannabis sales tank in 2022 after pandemic-induced high
Following a pandemic "high,” Colorado cannabis sales have been plummeting for months. Sales skyrocketed for the cannabis industry in the beginning of 2022, a trend that began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, cannabis industry officials are seeing the other side of the pandemic “bump,” according to...
coloradopolitics.com
Biden rumors to save Colorado | CALDARA
President Joe Biden missed his deadline for his annual medical physical in January, concerning some about his fitness to serve. His communications staff says it’s been rescheduled for mid-February but they're coy about if it will include cognitive tests, and whether such results will be made public. Maybe if...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado business bankruptcies decline; startups on the rise
Everything’s coming up in favor of business this week. Or is it?. The state had a record number of new businesses filing to start up last year. Fourth quarter, in fact, had the highest number of new entity filings in more than a decade, according to Colorado Secretary of State data. They increased 37.2% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, coming in at 48,806. Prior to 2021, filings were typically in the high 20,000s or low 30,000s each quarter.
cpr.org
Colorado is the slowest state in the country at paying out unemployment benefits, according to federal data
The Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment has a major backlog on claims for first-time unemployment insurance benefits in the state — and according to federal data, it’s the slowest in the nation. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that in December, more than 35 percent of about...
lamarledger.com
Bills to increase access to abortion, get consent for pelvic exams on the agenda for Colorado women’s caucus
More than seven months have passed since the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, but this is the first chance Colorado lawmakers have had to work on legislation in its aftermath. Last year, the Colorado Legislature passed the “Reproductive Health Equity Act,” guaranteeing the right to abortions...
Bill seeking consent for pelvic exams advances
Medical exams of intimate areas can often be uncomfortable, but imagine them taking place without consent and while under anesthesia.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
coloradopolitics.com
Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette
Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
Daily Record
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s youth corrections system wants to grow, which is the opposite of what lawmakers want
Colorado’s youth corrections system wants to raise the number of kids and teens it is allowed under state law to hold in detention to 249 from 215, a proposed increase that has sparked questions about the future of juvenile justice. The budget request comes only two years after state...
burlington-record.com
7,600 Kaiser Permanente customers in Colorado to get refunds following software error
A software update at Kaiser Permanente’s Colorado division threw off its system that calculates how much members have paid toward their deductibles, and thousands of them will receive refund checks. Elizabeth Whitehead, spokeswoman for the insurance and health care system, said members won’t receive any additional bills because of...
beckerspayer.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente members in Colorado to get refunds after software error
Kaiser Permanente will refund 7,600 members in Colorado after a software update incorrectly calculated how much members had paid toward their deductibles, the Denver Post reported Feb. 3. Members will not receive any additional bills because of the software error, a spokesperson told the Denver Post. The average refund is...
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their two...
nbc11news.com
Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
Comments / 0