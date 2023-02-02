ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Vail Daily

Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’

Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Governor Jared Polis visits Grand Junction

Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help.
MESA COUNTY, CO
foodsafetynews.com

Frequent marijuana use by Colorado youths associated with psychotic disorders

Colorado became the first in the nation in 2012 to make the recreational use of marijuana legal. In the following year when recreational marijuana sales got underway, Colorado’s General Assembly mandated the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to produce a report every two years by Jan. 31 on the health effects of marijuana use and trends in marijuana use among Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Colorado officials draft bill regulating stream restoration

Colorado officials have drafted a bill aimed at addressing a rift between stream restoration projects and water rights holders. The draft clarifies that restoration projects do not fall under the definitions of a diversion, storage or a dam and do not need to go through the lengthy and expensive water court process to secure a water right.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Is there a “Colorado Dialect?”

While many of us are oblivious, and even through a major chunk of Colorado’s population has arrived in the state over the past 50 years from somewhere else, it appears that there is such a thing as a “Colorado dialect.”. A recent nationwide poll has revealed that the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Biden rumors to save Colorado | CALDARA

President Joe Biden missed his deadline for his annual medical physical in January, concerning some about his fitness to serve. His communications staff says it’s been rescheduled for mid-February but they're coy about if it will include cognitive tests, and whether such results will be made public. Maybe if...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Colorado business bankruptcies decline; startups on the rise

Everything’s coming up in favor of business this week. Or is it?. The state had a record number of new businesses filing to start up last year. Fourth quarter, in fact, had the highest number of new entity filings in more than a decade, according to Colorado Secretary of State data. They increased 37.2% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, coming in at 48,806. Prior to 2021, filings were typically in the high 20,000s or low 30,000s each quarter.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette

Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values

The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing

DENVER — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their two...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
COLORADO STATE

